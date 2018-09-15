Latest ICT Trends and Technologies in the Development of Smart Cities| Technavio

The information and communications technology or ICT industry has
penetrated every sphere of our lives. The telecom industry has delivered
the most scalable, flexible, high-performance, and cost-effective
technologies in existence today. Through its evolution over four
generations, the mobile system currently has over 7 billion
subscriptions worldwide and it covers over 90% of the planet.
The global smart city market is expected to register a revenue of USD 2,250 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of over 22%, according to Technavio report. (Graphic: Business Wire)
As technology advances, the role of the network will expand further to
connect hundreds and thousands of new devices with a potentially
infinite number of applications via the technology trifecta of
Mobility/Access, Data, and the Cloud. This will augment the development
of smart cities. According to market research firm Technavio, the global
smart city market is expected to register a revenue of USD 2,250
billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of over 22%.
The recently concluded 2018 BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition,
presented a session on the theme titled, ‘When A Network is No Longer
Just a Network: Merging AV and Networking Infrastructure’. In this
session, the discussion focused on the requirements for configuring
small, simple huddle spaces moving to the future world of streaming 4K
on a 10 Gbps network.
Technavio highlights that smart cities are built on smart technologies
and intelligent solutions for improving the quality of livelihood in a
sustainable way through smart-connected infrastructure. Enhanced global
broadband connectivity through high-speed 4G LTE wireless networks will
facilitate the development of smart cities. The advantages of such
high-speed networks include:
-
Fast communication
-
Wide spectrum of networks
-
Seamless compatibility
-
High-quality multimedia communication
-
High efficiency and flexibility
