Latest ICT Trends and Technologies in the Development of Smart Cities| Technavio

The information and communications technology or ICT industry has penetrated every sphere of our lives. The telecom industry has delivered the most scalable, flexible, high-performance, and cost-effective technologies in existence today. Through its evolution over four generations, the mobile system currently has over 7 billion subscriptions worldwide and it covers over 90% of the planet.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005633/en/

The global smart city market is expected to register a revenue of USD 2,250 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of over 22%, according to Technavio report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As technology advances, the role of the network will expand further to connect hundreds and thousands of new devices with a potentially infinite number of applications via the technology trifecta of Mobility/Access, Data, and the Cloud. This will augment the development of smart cities. According to market research firm Technavio, the global smart city market is expected to register a revenue of USD 2,250 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of over 22%.

The recently concluded 2018 BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition, presented a session on the theme titled, ‘When A Network is No Longer Just a Network: Merging AV and Networking Infrastructure’. In this session, the discussion focused on the requirements for configuring small, simple huddle spaces moving to the future world of streaming 4K on a 10 Gbps network.

Technavio highlights that smart cities are built on smart technologies and intelligent solutions for improving the quality of livelihood in a sustainable way through smart-connected infrastructure. Enhanced global broadband connectivity through high-speed 4G LTE wireless networks will facilitate the development of smart cities. The advantages of such high-speed networks include:

Fast communication

Wide spectrum of networks

Seamless compatibility

High-quality multimedia communication

High efficiency and flexibility

Get more information on factors impacting the development of smart cities: Request for a free sample

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005633/en/