Latest Mirantis Addition Provides Developer-Friendly Tool to Run Kubernetes

02/25/2020 | 12:01pm EST

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its November acquisition of Docker Enterprise, Mirantis, the open cloud company, took another step to bolster its Kubernetes lineup, announcing today the addition of the engineering and leadership of cloud container services company Kontena.

Kontena provides easy-to-use, fully integrated Kubernetes products for DevOps and software development teams to deploy, run, monitor and operate Kubernetes clusters and workloads on private, public, and hybrid cloud infrastructures running bare metal or virtual machines. The software is open source and available under the Apache 2.0 license. Kontena is currently used by hundreds of start-ups and software development teams working for some of the biggest enterprises in the world. The entire Kontena team will join Mirantis.

Mirantis has made significant investments in Kubernetes, and this latest acquisition will accelerate its product roadmap in multi-cluster management, cluster visibility and insights, and tools for application developers. Mirantis will leverage the IP acquired from Kontena for existing Kubernetes technology in Docker Enterprise, including Docker Kubernetes Service (DKS) and Universal Control Plane (UCP).

“We want to deliver the best Kubernetes experience for developers and enterprises,” said Adrian Ionel, Mirantis CEO. “With a small but talented team, Kontena engineers have built tools that make Kubernetes significantly easier for developers to use. Together, Mirantis and talent acquired from Kontena will extend our core Kubernetes offering, based on Docker Enterprise, with key developer-facing capabilities that deliver faster app development.”

About Mirantis
Mirantis helps enterprises move to the cloud on their own terms, delivering a true cloud experience on any infrastructure, powered by Kubernetes. The company uses a unique as-a-service model, empowering developers to build, share and run their applications anywhere - from public cloud to hybrid cloud to the edge. Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, Cox Communications, DocuSign, Reliance Jio, STC, Vodafone, and Volkswagen. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

Media Contact
Joseph Eckert for Mirantis
jeckertflak@gmail.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
