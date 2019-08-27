Latest Release of Redi-Counts Adds Tens of Thousands of New Healthcare Records

Fairfield, NJ, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redi-Data, Inc. , a leading provider of healthcare professional, consumer and business data and email lists, announced today the launch of Redi-Hospital with the latest release of Redi-Counts 16. The Redi-Hospital database includes tens of thousands of new healthcare records to the online count system, making it the most robust release yet.

Redi-Counts is a powerful yet user-friendly search tool that provides users with 24/7 access to the most up-to-date information available in postal and email lists. With over 1 million healthcare records from some of the leading sources in the industry, Redi-Counts enables users to identify targeted audiences at the granular level.

Redi-Hospital adds over 160,000 hospital professionals’ postal addresses and over 90,000 email lists compiled from multiple sectors, including hospitals, medical practices, nursing homes and more. The database incorporates over 7,000 accredited healthcare institutions that provide 24-hour in-patient medical or surgical services. The records can be filtered by segments such as locations, number of beds, annual budgets, facility codes and job function codes that provide the names and specific roles for hospital employees, and contact information for director-level personnel.

Moreover, over 90,000 new Physician MDs and DOs have been added to the Redi-Physician email database, further increasing its coverage. These new records are constantly being verified and updated, ensuring users are receiving the most timely, accurate and complete data. “We are excited to launch Redi-Hospital and provide thousands of new hospital records for our customers,” said Michael San Inocencio, Director of Sales and Business Development, Redi-Data. “We are committed to providing the most comprehensive data to enable our customers to generate the leads they need to conduct better business. With accurate lists that will reach your target market and trusted sources that provide direct access to the best data, this Redi-Counts release will undoubtedly produce optimal results for your business.”

About Redi-Data, Inc.

Redi-Data, Inc. is a leading provider of healthcare professional, consumer and business postal and email lists. As an official database licensee of several leading professional associations, including the American Medical Association (AMA), Redi-Data provides physician information from the most trusted names in medical marketing. Clients across varying industries use Redi-Data’s high-quality lists, data services and turn-key marketing solutions to reach their target audience accurately and affordably. Headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Redi-Data has sales offices in Berlin, NJ and Sunrise, FL.

