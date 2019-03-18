Latest Research Continues to Validate the Etiometry Platform's Impact on Critical Care

The American College of Cardiology Conference unveiled a first-of-its
kind study
evaluating the effect of a digital health platform based on registry
data.
The abstract presented by Dr. Mary K. Olive, Pediatric Cardiac Critical
Care Physician at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, is now a part of the
growing evidence associating Etiometry’s platform with improvements
in care quality and patient
safety metrics. The work by Dr. Olive and her colleagues from
various institutions in the Pediatric Cardiac Critical Care Consortium
(PC4), compared outcomes at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital before and
after the installation of the Etiometry platform with a cohort of
institutions without the software. The difference-in-differences
approach showed an 18% reduction of postsurgical length of stay and an
even larger impact on the ICU readmission rate, which was reduced by 41%
in the cohort using the Etiometry platform.
“Predictive analytics is shaping the current and future landscapes of
critical care. With more technologies joining the conversation, we are
proud to lead the translation into clinical care, and demonstrate
tangible ROI results”, explained Evan Butler, Etiometry CEO.
About Etiometry
Based in Boston, Etiometry
provides next-generation patient monitoring software for hospital ICUs.
By consolidating data from many ICU devices, the Etiometry Platform
helps clinicians better understand the trajectory of their patients by
viewing salient clinical information on a single screen. It fosters more
objective communication among care teams and provides a common platform
to analyze the best course of treatment for ICU patients. For more
information, visit www.etiometry.com.
