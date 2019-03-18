Log in
Latest Research Continues to Validate the Etiometry Platform's Impact on Critical Care

03/18/2019

The American College of Cardiology Conference unveiled a first-of-its kind study evaluating the effect of a digital health platform based on registry data.

The abstract presented by Dr. Mary K. Olive, Pediatric Cardiac Critical Care Physician at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, is now a part of the growing evidence associating Etiometry’s platform with improvements in care quality and patient safety metrics. The work by Dr. Olive and her colleagues from various institutions in the Pediatric Cardiac Critical Care Consortium (PC4), compared outcomes at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital before and after the installation of the Etiometry platform with a cohort of institutions without the software. The difference-in-differences approach showed an 18% reduction of postsurgical length of stay and an even larger impact on the ICU readmission rate, which was reduced by 41% in the cohort using the Etiometry platform.

“Predictive analytics is shaping the current and future landscapes of critical care. With more technologies joining the conversation, we are proud to lead the translation into clinical care, and demonstrate tangible ROI results”, explained Evan Butler, Etiometry CEO.

About Etiometry
Based in Boston, Etiometry provides next-generation patient monitoring software for hospital ICUs. By consolidating data from many ICU devices, the Etiometry Platform helps clinicians better understand the trajectory of their patients by viewing salient clinical information on a single screen. It fosters more objective communication among care teams and provides a common platform to analyze the best course of treatment for ICU patients. For more information, visit www.etiometry.com.


© Business Wire 2019
