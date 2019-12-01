Log in
Latest Robot Vacuum Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Samsung POWERbot, Shark ION & iRobot Roomba Deals Released by Saver Trends

12/01/2019 | 03:01pm EST

Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on smart vacuums from Shark, iLife, Neato, Eufy, iRobot and Samsung

Here are the best robot vacuum Cyber Monday 2019 deals. Save on the Roomba, Botvac, POWERbot and more by checking out the deals listed below.

Best robot vacuum deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Robot vacuum cleaners offer the convenience of hands-free cleaning. The Shark ION Robot R87 is designed for homes with pets. It features Auto-Sense Navigation, Wi-Fi connectivity & is voice-enabled. Another brand, Neato, has a robotic vacuum that cleans up to 5,000 square feet per cleaning cycle. Eufy has the RoboVac 30C, a super-slim vacuum cleaner made more powerful with Wi-Fi connectivity. iRobot also has its own smarter than ever and best-selling Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaner. Samsung and iLife are also great brands when it comes to robot vacuum cleaners.

Are deals still available on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday, which falls on the Monday following Black Friday, typically sees new online deals being introduced by top retailers. Many time-limited deals from Black Friday are also usually extended through Cyber Monday.

Last year Amazon and Walmart generated over 80% of total sales revenue on Cyber Monday.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
