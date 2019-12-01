Latest Robot Vacuum Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Samsung POWERbot, Shark ION & iRobot Roomba Deals Released by Saver Trends

Here are the best robot vacuum Cyber Monday 2019 deals. Save on the Roomba, Botvac, POWERbot and more by checking out the deals listed below.
Best robot vacuum deals:
Save up to $300 on a wide range of robot vacuums at Amazon - check live deals available on top rated robot vacuums from iRobot Roomba, Shark ION, Neato, Eufy, Roborock, Samsung POWERbot & ILIFE
Save up to 63% on Shark ION, iRobot Roomba, Samsung POWERbot, Neato, ILIFE & Eufy robot vacuum cleaners at Walmart.com
Save up to $330 on Roomba Robot Vacuum at iRobot.com - check the full range of deals available on the iRobot official store, including bundle deals on Roomba i7, i7+, 960 & e5 robot vacuums paired with Braava jet mops
Save up to 53% on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums at Amazon
Save up to 50% on ILIFE robot vacuums at Amazon
Save up to $230 on Neato Botvac robot vacuums at Amazon
Save up to 37% off on Shark ION Robot Vacuums at Amazon
Save up to 32% on Eufy BoostIQ Robovac cleaners at Amazon
Save up to $150 on Samsung POWERbot robot vacuums at Amazon
Save up to $130 on Roborock robot vacuum cleaners at Amazon
Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Robot vacuum cleaners offer the convenience of hands-free cleaning. The Shark ION Robot R87 is designed for homes with pets. It features Auto-Sense Navigation, Wi-Fi connectivity & is voice-enabled. Another brand, Neato, has a robotic vacuum that cleans up to 5,000 square feet per cleaning cycle. Eufy has the RoboVac 30C, a super-slim vacuum cleaner made more powerful with Wi-Fi connectivity. iRobot also has its own smarter than ever and best-selling Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaner. Samsung and iLife are also great brands when it comes to robot vacuum cleaners.
Are deals still available on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday, which falls on the Monday following Black Friday, typically sees new online deals being introduced by top retailers. Many time-limited deals from Black Friday are also usually extended through Cyber Monday.
Last year Amazon and Walmart generated over 80% of total sales revenue on Cyber Monday.
