Latest Sprint, AT&T & Verizon Deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019: Top Smartphone Deals Rated by Save Bubble

11/28/2019 | 11:21am EST

Black Friday & Cyber Monday experts share the best Sprint, Verizon Wireless, Boost Mobile & AT&T line plan & unlocked cell phone deals for shoppers in 2019

Compare the best AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Sprint and Boost Mobile Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals and sales. Links to the top savings on cellular plans and unlocked iPhone, Galaxy and Pixel smartphones are shown below and have been rounded up by Black Friday & Cyber Monday experts at Save Bubble.

Best Sprint deals:

Best AT&T deals:

Best Verizon deals:

More cell phone deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Currently, among the top telecom providers in the US are Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Sprint and US Cellular. All these networks provide top-notch service and wide 4G LTE coverage. In addition to their network reliability, they further offer attractive smartphone plans for Apple and Android users. Flagship cell phones such as the Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel 4 XL are available unlocked or through their unlimited service plans. Meanwhile, Boost Mobile also carries the latest cell phones through their prepaid and no contract plans.

How much of a discount is on offer on Black Friday? Black Friday deals are time-limited savings offered on a variety of product categories during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to a 2016 report by Profitero, mid-range electronics sold during the event that year featured an average of 36% off their retail prices.

The top Black Friday deals are typically found online. As a result, more and more shoppers now make their purchases online instead of in-store.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
