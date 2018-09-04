Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Latest Study Shows That the Global Smart Manufacturing Industry Market Revenue Will Be Valued at USD 648.9 Bn by 2023

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 04:18pm CEST

A new report published by Research On Global Markets, available exclusively on www.bharatbook.com, examines the evolution of the global smart manufacturing industry and its biggest trends.

Research On Global Markets, a leading publisher in market analysis reports, released Netscribes’ report on the Global Smart Manufacturing Industry 4.0 today. The latest findings provide a detailed overview of this market and how it could eventually be valued at USD 648.9 Bn by 2023.

Through automation and automated technology, manufacturers will harness the power of smart factories. Such factories are controlled by machinery that can be operated using computer commands. This transformation will reduce production costs while maintaining the standards of quality and output.

The use of connected devices will result in easier decision-making. Technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise Resource Planning and Augmented Reality will become the norm.

Some of the end uses that will incorporate industrial automation are healthcare, aerospace, agriculture, automotive, and industrial and electronic equipment.

This report contains a description of the forecasted data for this market, the technologies within it, and the applications across segments. It also assesses the challenges, drivers and opportunities that market players can expect to encounter.

In conclusion, a section on the competitive landscape profiles the major players, suppliers and customers.

Key Highlights:

  • A historical, forecasted and present look at the Global Smart Manufacturing Industry 4.0.
  • Region-wise market size and activity within the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
  • The threats and opportunities in this market, and the challenges faced by entrants.
  • The trends surrounding the activity in market segments and the technology used, like Robotics, 3D printing, Virtual Reality, etc.

This report is intended for those who wish to be informed about products and services comprising Global Smart Manufacturing Industry 4.0 and their viability. It can even be used to identify profitable ventures and to formulate strategies.

About Research On Global Markets:

Owned by Netscribes, Research On Global Markets draws from the company’s vast experience in market research and intelligence. For any queries regarding our products and services, please feel free to get in touch with us at support@researchonglobalmarkets.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:50pUK MORTGAGES : s) in Company
PR
04:49pNew NextGen Team Appointed by NIRI NY to Develop Programs for Up-and-Coming Investor Relations Professionals
BU
04:49pROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION - GLOBAL PROCUREMENT MARKET INTELLIGENCE REPORT (2018-2022) : Cost-Saving Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
04:47pCAMBIAN : Form 8.3 -
PU
04:47pCARETECH : Form 8.3 -
PU
04:47pAMERICAN AIRLINES : new uniforms to get OEKO-TEX seal of approval​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​
PU
04:47pAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : How Long Can You Hold Your Breath?
PU
04:47pERICSSON : to Buy U.S.-based CENX -- Deal Digest
DJ
04:47pNICK VLAHOS : Nick in the AM: Bergner's 'comeback' might involve reopening stores, report suggests
AQ
04:47p3 Marijuana Stocks to Watch Ahead of Canada's Legalization
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Dutch bank ING fined $900 million for failing to spot money laundering
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Calls Investor Day Over Share-Price Drop -El Confidencial
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares fall as Estonia crisis deepens
4REDROW PLC : REDROW : Housebuilder Redrow says demand robust despite Brexit, profit jumps
5MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC : Credit Suisse ups MicroPort to HK$11.5

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.