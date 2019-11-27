Latest Verizon Black Friday Deals for 2019: Top Verizon iPhone, Galaxy & Fios Deals Released by Retail Egg

Here’s a list of all the best Verizon Wireless Black Friday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at Retail Egg.
Best Verizon Wireless deals:
Save up to $700 on iPhone 11, 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max - at Verizon (buy one, save $700 on a 2nd)
Save up to $750 on Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note10+ & Note10 5G - at Verizon (buy one, save $750 on a 2nd)
Save up to $800 on Google Pixel 4 & 4 XL - at Verizon (buy one, save $800 on a 2nd)
Save up to $200 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, Galaxy Tab S6 & Galaxy Book 2 - at Verizon
Save up to $750 on a wide range of Androids & iPhones at Verizon Wireless - including impressive deals when you switch your plan to Verizon
Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless
Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless
Save up to 50% on Google Pixel smartphones at Verizon Wireless
Save up to $500 on Verizon Fios Internet, TV, & home phone bundles - save on a wide range of Fios plans including Gigabit Connection & Custom TV & more
Black Friday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page for their latest deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
As one of the leading providers of wireless technology in the United States, Verizon Wireless offers great deals on their services. Those who wish for the convenience of a bundled internet, TV, and telephone services, Verizon has Verizon Fios which boasts fiber optic technology. Cell phone enthusiasts can also get their hands on the latest iPhone 11, XR, and XS, Google Pixel 4 and 3, and Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Note10.
What is the explanation behind the name Black Friday? The Friday directly after Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday shopping season in the US. Historically, retail stores would introduce large discounts on their items to bolster their sales before the end of the year. The resulting profits are usually sufficient to put accounts ‘into the black’, which then became the reason why it’s called Black Friday.
