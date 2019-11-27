Log in
Latest Verizon Black Friday Deals for 2019: Top Verizon iPhone, Galaxy & Fios Deals Released by Retail Egg

11/27/2019 | 08:31pm EST

Save on Verizon Wireless deals for Black Friday 2019 with our review of the best Google Pixel 4, Apple iPhone 11, XR & Samsung Galaxy S10 cell phone & Verizon Fios bundled internet savings for shoppers

Here’s a list of all the best Verizon Wireless Black Friday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at Retail Egg.

Best Verizon Wireless deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page for their latest deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

As one of the leading providers of wireless technology in the United States, Verizon Wireless offers great deals on their services. Those who wish for the convenience of a bundled internet, TV, and telephone services, Verizon has Verizon Fios which boasts fiber optic technology. Cell phone enthusiasts can also get their hands on the latest iPhone 11, XR, and XS, Google Pixel 4 and 3, and Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Note10.

What is the explanation behind the name Black Friday? The Friday directly after Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday shopping season in the US. Historically, retail stores would introduce large discounts on their items to bolster their sales before the end of the year. The resulting profits are usually sufficient to put accounts ‘into the black’, which then became the reason why it’s called Black Friday.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
