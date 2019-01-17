Latest Voter Data Confirms TV's Dominance in Political Advertising with Highest Voter Trust and Influence

Today, the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) released new polling
research from Research Now SSI, demonstrating TV’s continued role in
political decision making and dominance in voter trust. Spending on
local broadcast television advertising in 2018 set an all-time record
for any election, at
more than $3 billion, once again affirming that campaigns rely on
local broadcast TV because it works.
Key insights from the Research Now SSI poll include:
TV drives awareness: In the first stage of the voter decision
process, awareness, 55% of voters cited TV as the most influential
medium. An ad in the mail (6%) and social media (5%) were a distant
second and third, respectively.
TV influences voting decisions: Television was the most important
influence throughout the voter decision process; TV ads affected online
search.
TV gets out the vote: 66% of voters said television motivated
them to get out and vote.
TV is trusted: Voters find fake news to be most prevalent on
social media (59%) and cable news (37%), while very few cited local
broadcast news (6%).
“Voters trust in the news and are motivated by the political ads they
see on broadcast television,” says TVB President and CEO Steve Lanzano.
“Of all media, television is most important at every stage of the voting
decision process, from awareness to casting a ballot. Sixty-six percent
of respondents indicated that television ads ‘most motivated’ them to
vote. Advertising on local TV remains key to political campaigns because
it continues to reach, influence and motivate voters.”
The study was conducted for TVB’s We
Get Voters initiative, which highlights local broadcast TV’s key
role in winning elections. Data was collected via an online survey of
10,000 respondents, administered in the four days following the 2018
midterm elections in ten key states.
For more information, visit
the Voter Funnel Study page.
About TVB:
TVB
is the not-for-profit trade association representing America’s $21
billion local broadcast television industry. Its members include over
800 individual television stations, television broadcast groups,
advertising sales reps, syndicators, international broadcasters and
associate members.
