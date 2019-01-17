Latest Voter Data Confirms TV's Dominance in Political Advertising with Highest Voter Trust and Influence

Today, the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) released new polling research from Research Now SSI, demonstrating TV’s continued role in political decision making and dominance in voter trust. Spending on local broadcast television advertising in 2018 set an all-time record for any election, at more than $3 billion, once again affirming that campaigns rely on local broadcast TV because it works.

Key insights from the Research Now SSI poll include:

TV drives awareness: In the first stage of the voter decision process, awareness, 55% of voters cited TV as the most influential medium. An ad in the mail (6%) and social media (5%) were a distant second and third, respectively.

TV influences voting decisions: Television was the most important influence throughout the voter decision process; TV ads affected online search.

TV gets out the vote: 66% of voters said television motivated them to get out and vote.

TV is trusted: Voters find fake news to be most prevalent on social media (59%) and cable news (37%), while very few cited local broadcast news (6%).

“Voters trust in the news and are motivated by the political ads they see on broadcast television,” says TVB President and CEO Steve Lanzano. “Of all media, television is most important at every stage of the voting decision process, from awareness to casting a ballot. Sixty-six percent of respondents indicated that television ads ‘most motivated’ them to vote. Advertising on local TV remains key to political campaigns because it continues to reach, influence and motivate voters.”

The study was conducted for TVB’s We Get Voters initiative, which highlights local broadcast TV’s key role in winning elections. Data was collected via an online survey of 10,000 respondents, administered in the four days following the 2018 midterm elections in ten key states.

