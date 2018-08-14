Latest from the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), based on information received as of 19:30, 13 August 2018

This report is for the media and the general public.

The SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and a sharp increase in Luhansk region, compared with the previous reporting period. A member of the armed formations pointed his rifle at an SMM patrol near Smile. The SMM assessed that small-arms fire was directed at its unmanned aerial vehicle near Holubivske. The SMM observed damage caused by shelling near residential areas of Donetskyi. The SMM's access remained restricted in all three disengagement areas and again near Zaichenko, Bezimenne and Voznesenivka, near the border with the Russian Federation.* The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line. The Mission continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station, as well as repairs and maintenance works to critical water infrastructure near Obozne, Novotoshkivske and Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, as well as in Stanytsia Luhanska.

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations[1], including about 200 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 60 explosions).

During the evening of 12 August, the SMM camera 1km south-west of Pyshchevyk (government-controlled, 25km north-east of Mariupol) recorded 12 undetermined explosions, about 160 projectiles in flight and five illumination flares in vertical flight, all 2-4km east, east-south-east and south-east.

During the evening and night of 12-13 August, the SMM camera at the entry-exit checkpoint in Pyshchevyk recorded nine undetermined explosions, 220 projectiles in flight and an illumination flare in vertical flight, all 3-5km in directions ranging from east-south-east to south.

During the same evening and night, the SMM camera 1km south-west of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol) recorded eight undetermined explosions and about 100 projectiles in flight, all 1-6km north, north-north-east and north-east.

During the same evening and night, the SMM camera at the entry-exit checkpoint in Maiorsk (government-controlled, 45km north-east of Donetsk) recorded 11 undetermined explosions, two illumination flares in vertical flight and about 50 projectiles in flight, all 2-4km in directions ranging from north-north-east to east-south-east.

While in Svitlodarsk (government-controlled, 57km north-east of Donetsk) on the evening of 12 August, the SMM heard 52 undetermined explosions and about 150 shots and bursts of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, all 4-5km south-east and south-west.

While in Horlivka (non-government-controlled, 39km north-east of Donetsk) on the evening of 12 August, the SMM heard about 80 undetermined explosions and about 125 shots and bursts of heavy-machine-gun and small-arms fire, as well as heard and saw about 80 bursts of anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23, 23mm) fire, all 2-6km north and in directions ranging from south-west to north-west.

Positioned near Berezove (government-controlled, 31km south-west of Donetsk) during the day on 13 August, the SMM heard seven undetermined explosions and heard and saw four explosions assessed as impacts, all 1-3km east and south-east.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded a sharp increase in ceasefire violations, including about 470 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (20 explosions).

Positioned near Kalynove-Borshchuvate (non-government-controlled, 61km west of Luhansk) for about one hour and 15 minutes, the SMM heard over 260 undetermined explosions and about 150 shots and bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire about 10km west-south-west, as well as 20 undetermined explosions and about 15 bursts of fire from undetermined weapons 3-5km west.

Positioned on the southern edge of Popasna (government-controlled, 69km west of Luhansk), for about five minutes, the SMM heard about 20 explosions assessed as mortar rounds (15 as impacts and five as outgoing) and 25 bursts of small-arms fire, all 1.5-5km south-south-east and south. About five minutes later, the SMM was positioned on the south-western edge of Popasna for about 40 minutes and heard about 100 explosions assessed as mortar rounds (50 as impacts and 50 as outgoing) and 75 bursts of heavy-machine-gun fire, all 5-10km south-south-east.

While in Kadiivka (formerly Stakhanov, non-government-controlled, 50km west of Luhansk) on the evening of 12 August, the SMM heard about 60 undetermined explosions 10-14km north-north-west.

The SMM observed damage caused by shelling near residential areas of Donetskyi (non-government-controlled, 49km west of Luhansk). On 12 August, an SMM mini-unmanned-aerial-vehicle (UAV) spotted damage on the roof of a non-functional school building (not visible in imagery from 17 June 2018) (see SMM Daily Report 12 June 2018).

A member of the armed formations pointed his rifle at the SMM outside a compoundnear Smile (non-government-controlled, 31km north-west of Luhansk)(see SMM Spot Report 13 August 2018). As two SMM patrol members walked to the compound's gate to meet with a member of the armed formations, one of 15 men present (seven armed) positioned himself next to a truck, 4m from the SMM, and disengaged the safety off his rifle (AK-variant). The man watched the SMM vehicles for the rest of its stay. When the SMM was leaving, the man dropped to his knee, pointing the rifle toward the departing SMM vehicles from about 5m away. The patrol arrived safely at its base in Luhansk city.

While conducting a UAV flight near Holubivske (non-government-controlled, 51km west of Luhansk), the SMM heard 12 shots of small-arms fire 0.6-1km north-west of its position, assessed as aimed at the UAV. The SMM landed the UAV, which was undamaged, and then departed the area.

The SMM continued to monitor the disengagement process and to pursue full access to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska (16km north-east of Luhansk), Zolote (60km west of Luhansk) and Petrivske (41km south of Donetsk)[2], as foreseen in the Framework Decision of the Trilateral Contact Group relating to disengagement of forces and hardware of 21 September 2016. The SMM's access remained restricted, but the Mission was able to partially monitor them.*

The SMM continued to monitor the withdrawal of weapons in implementation of the Memorandum and the Package of Measures and its Addendum.

In violation of withdrawal lines in a government-controlled area, on 11 August, an SMM mini-UAV spotted four self-propelled howitzers (2S1 Gvozdika, 122mm) about 160m from a non-functional school and residential buildings near Tarasivka (43km north-west of Donetsk) (for previous observations, see SMM Daily Report 14 June 2018).

In violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area, on 12 August, an SMM mini-UAV again spotted three mortars (type undetermined) south of Donetskyi (see SMM Daily Report 28 July 2018).

Beyond withdrawal lines but outside designated storage sites in a government-controlled area, on 11 August, an SMM mini-UAV spotted a surface-to-air missile system (9K35 Strela-10) about 80m from a non-functional school and residential buildings near Tarasivka (see above).

The SMM observed weapons that could not be verified as withdrawn, as their storage did not comply with the criteria set out in the 16 October 2015 notification from the SMM to the signatories of the Package of Measures on effective monitoring and verification of the withdrawal of heavy weapons. The SMM revisited three heavy weapons holding areas in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region, whose locations were beyond the respective withdrawal lines and noted that 28 mortars (15 2B11 Sani, 120mm; 12 M-120-15 Molot, 120mm; and one BM-37, 82mm), 23 self-propelled howitzers (2S1), 24 towed howitzers (18 2A65 Msta-B, 152mm and six D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm) and 13 anti-tank guns (MT-12 Rapira, 100mm) remain missing.

The SMM observed armoured combat vehicles[3] in the security zone. In government-controlled areas, on 11 August, an SMM long-range UAV spotted nine armoured personnel carriers (APC) (one BTR-60 and the remainder BTR 70 and BTR-80) near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), two infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) (BMP variant) south-east of Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), an armoured reconnaissance vehicle (BRDM-2) near Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk), an APC (BTR-70) near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk) and an IFV (BMP-1) moving north near Taramchuk (29km south-west of Donetsk).

On 11 August, an SMM mid-range UAV spotted two new firing positions and two trench extensions totalling about 160m (not visible from imagery on 1 June 2018), assessed as belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as fresh damage to a shed assessed as from 152mm artillery about 4km south-east of Avdiivka.

The SMM continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS), including through monitoring adherence to the ceasefire. Positioned in areas near the DFS, the SMM heard ceasefire violations, despite explicit security guarantees (see table below).

The SMM also continued to facilitate and monitor repairsand maintenance works to water systems near Obozne (non-government-controlled, 18km north of Luhansk), Novotoshkivske (government-controlled, 53km west of Luhansk) and Zolote-5/Mykhailivka (non-government-controlled, 58km west of Luhansk), as well as to a water channel junction and fibre-optic cable near Stanytsia Luhanska.

The SMM visited border areas outside government control. While at a border crossing point near Dovzhanske (84km south-east of Luhansk) for about 25 minutes, the SMM saw six cars (four with Ukrainian and one with Russian Federation licence plates, as well as one with 'LPR' plates), a truck (open cargo with timber) with Ukrainian licence plates and three women and two men entering Ukraine. The SMM also saw 12 cars (five with Ukrainian, three with Russian Federation and one with Georgian licence plates, as well as two with 'LPR' and one with 'DPR' plates) exiting Ukraine.

While at a border crossing point near Voznesenivka (formerly Chervonopartyzansk, 65km south-east of Luhansk), the SMM saw 25 cars (13 with Ukrainian, six with Russian Federation and one with Georgian licence plates, as well as three with 'LPR' and two with 'DPR' plates) queuing to exit Ukraine. After five minutes, a member of the armed formations told the SMM to leave the area.*

At the Chervona Mohyla railway station near Voznesenivka, the SMM saw about 100 carriages, all stationary on railcars, designated for transporting coal.

The SMM continued monitoring in Kherson, Odessa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi and Kyiv.

*Restrictions of the SMM's freedom of movement or other impediments to fulfilment of its mandate

The SMM's monitoring and freedom of movement are restricted by security hazards and threats, including risks posed by mines, unexploded ordnance (UXO) and other impediments - which vary from day to day. The SMM's mandate provides for safe and secure access throughout Ukraine. All signatories of the Package of Measures have agreed on the need for this safe and secure access, that restriction of the SMM's freedom of movement constitutes a violation, and on the need for rapid response to these violations. They have also agreed that the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) should contribute to such response and co-ordinate mine clearance. Nonetheless, the armed formations in parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions frequently deny the SMM access to areas adjacent to Ukraine's border outside control of the Government (for example, see below). The SMM's operations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions remain restricted following the fatal incident of 23 April 2017 near Pryshyb; these restrictions continued to limit the Mission's observations.

Denial of access:

At a checkpoint 800m north of Zaichenko (non-government-controlled, 26km north-east of Mariupol), two armed members of the armed formations again stopped the SMM and denied it passage westward to Pikuzy (formerly Kominternove, non-government-controlled, 23km north-east of Mariupol) and southward to Sakhanka (non-government-controlled, 24km north-east of Mariupol).

At a checkpoint 2.5km west of Bezimenne (non-government-controlled, 30km east of Mariupol), three armed members of the armed formations againdenied the SMM passage.

At a border crossing point near Voznesenivka, a member of the armed formations told the SMM to leave the area.

Regular restrictions related to disengagement areas and mines/UXO:

The SMM was prevented from accessing parts of the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, with the exception of the main road, due to the possible presence of mines and UXO. A Ukrainian Armed Forces officer of the JCCC told the SMM that he had no information about demining activities in the disengagement area. The SMM did not consider it safe to proceed and informed the JCCC.[4]

The SMM was prevented from accessing secondary roads in the Zolote disengagement area due to the possible presence of mines and UXO. A Ukrainian Armed Forces officer of the JCCC told the SMM by telephone that no demining had taken place during the previous 24 hours. The SMM did not consider it safe to proceed and informed the JCCC.5

The SMM was prevented from accessing secondary roads south of the Zolote disengagement area due to the possible presence of mines and UXO. A member of the armed formations positioned on the southern side of the Zolote disengagement area told the SMM that no demining had taken place during the previous 24 hours. The SMM did not consider it safe to proceed.

The SMM did not travel north towards the bridge near governmentcontrolled Shchastia (20km north of Luhansk) due to the possible presence of mines. A member of the armed formations said that no demining had taken place during the previous 24 hours.

Conditional access:

At a checkpoint in Horlivka, while the SMM attempted to pass towards Maiorsk, a member of the armed formations wearing a militarystyle uniform again allowed the SMM to proceed only after inspecting the SMM patrol vehicle trunks.

Approximately 45 minutes after the abovementioned restriction, while the SMM attempted to pass back through the same checkpoint towards Horlivka, two members of the armed formations wearing militarystyle uniforms demanded to inspect the contents of the SMM patrol vehicles trunks, as well as open up boxes. The SMM opened the trunks but did not open the boxes, and the patrol was delayed by members of the armed formations for three hours before it was allowed to pass. During the delay, a member of the armed formations who introduced himself as 'the commander' told the SMM that all cars passing through the checkpoint must have their trunks and boxes checked due to an 'order'. While attempting to notify the JCCC of the situation, an SMM staff member was threatened by the 'commander' to end the call or risk confiscation of the phone due to prohibition of phone usage at the checkpoint.

Other impediments:

Near Holubivske, while conducting a miniUAV flight, the SMM heard small-arms fire 0.6km-1km north-west, assessed as aimed at the UAV. The SMM landed the UAV safely and departed the area.

[2] Due to presence of mines, including those on a road between Bohdanivka and Petrivske, the SMM's access to its camera in Petrivske remains limited; thus, the review of the camera footage may take place days later.

