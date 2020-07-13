Latest grains research delivered direct to southern and central NSW…

Staying informed of the latest research findings, advice and recommendations is critical for grain growers and advisers during the season.

This year, to ensure industry has the information it needs for informed decision making, the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) will live-stream the latest research outcomes direct to growers and advisers, replacing the in-person updates traditionally held across southern and central New South Wales.

Newly appointed GRDC Grower Relations Manager - North, Graeme Sandral, said while the delivery format had changed, the latest paddock-ready recommendations and relevant research insights remained firmly on the agenda.

Mr Sandral, who joins GRDC with extensive experience in research and extension in southern NSW, said the topics had been carefully selected by local committees to ensure their regional and seasonal relevance.

'Growers and agronomists have come to rely on the GRDC Updates to inform their tactical decision making during the cropping season and beyond, so it is imperative they continue to have access to new research information,' he said.

'With the continuing social distancing restrictions of COVID-19, we made the decision to stream a series of five weekly online events specifically tailored for growers and advisers in southern and central NSW grains regions.

'This series of five online events will be run weekly on Thursdays from 9am, from July 23 to August 20.'

Click on the date and topic of the webinar to register. Webinars are free of charge.

Thursday, July 23: Optimising crop production - capitalising on a good start

Seasonal outlook - How will this affect key decision making for growers in this region? Dale Grey (Agriculture Victoria)

High yielding cereals and canola - key agronomic considerations needed in high yielding dryland and irrigated crops. Tony Napier (NSW Department of Primary Industries)

Soil amelioration - latest research in ameliorating sodic dispersive soil types used in both dryland and irrigated cropping. Case studies. Ehsan Tavakkoli (NSW DPI)

Thursday, July 30: Dual purpose crops

Dual purpose crops - direct and indirect contributions to profit. John Kirkegaard (CSIRO)

Wire, water and grazing management in dual purpose crops. David Harbison (DR Agriculture)

Dual purpose crops discussion session. Discussion panel

Thursday, August 6: Diseases

Rotations to reduce pathogen burden and disease update for 2020. Andrew Milgate (NSW DPI)

Discussion on fungicide resistance issues and Q&A. Led by Nick Poole (FAR Australia)

Thursday, August 13: Farming systems

Farming systems: profit, water, nutritional and disease implications of different crop sequences and system intensities in southern NSW. John Kirkegaard (CSIRO)

Long fallow and brown manure crops in southern NSW systems - pros, cons and profit impacts. Chris Minehan (RMS Farm Consultants)

Linking soil characteristics with production limitations in central southern NSW. Belinda Hackney (NSW DPI)

Thursday, August 20: Feathertop Rhodes grass

Managing feathertop Rhodes grass - the northern experience. Richard Daniel (Northern Grower Alliance)

Feathertop Rhodes grass management research in southern NSW. Hanwen Wu (NSW DPI)

General discussion. Led by Andrew McFadyen (McFadyen Agricultural Consulting) and Mark Congreve (ICAN)

For more information on any of the above events or to register your interest, please contact John Cameron or Erica McKay on 02 9482 4930 or erica@icanrural.com.au.

Contact

Toni Somes, GRDC Communications Manager - North

0436 622 645

toni.somes@grdc.com.au