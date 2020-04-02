Latest news - COVID-19: MEPs call for solidarity with developing countries in combating the virus - Committee on Development

The African, Caribbean, Pacific Group of States and the European Union (ACP-EU) must work in solidarity to tackle the health and socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

In a joint statement, the Chairs of the European Parliament's Committee on Development, Tomas Tobé (EPP, SE), and of the Delegation to the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly, Carlos Zorrinho (S&D, PT) express their solidarity with the families of the victims and those affected by the coronavirus.

They call on the ACP Group of States and the European Union to prove their solidarity by working hand in hand to tackle the health and socio-economic impact of the crisis. As a global crisis requires a global response.