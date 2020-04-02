Latest news - Change in parliamentary activities - Committee on International Trade

In the context of the exponential growth of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the President of the European Parliament has announced a number of measures to contain the spread of epidemic and to safeguard Parliament's core activities.

On 2 April, the Conference of Presidents updated the EP's calendar of activities to introduce an extraordinary plenary session on Thursday 16 and Friday 17 April in Brussels, and additional dates for remote meetings for EP governing bodies, committees and political groups.

The current precautionary measures adopted by the European Parliament to contain the spread of COVID-19 do not affect work on legislative priorities.



Following the revision of the EP calendar, previously scheduled ordinary INTA meetings until the summer recess will be replaced by shorter extraordinary meetings (dates and timing still to be confirmed) in order to continue work on core activities and to deal with priority files.