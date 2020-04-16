Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Latest news - Change in parliamentary activities, next INTA meeting on 21.4.2020, 14.00-16.00 - Committee on International Trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 04:01am EDT

In the context of the exponential growth of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the President of the European Parliament has announced a number of measures to contain the spread of epidemic and to safeguard Parliament's core activities.

On 2 April, the Conference of Presidents updated the EP's calendar of activities to introduce an extraordinary plenary session on Thursday 16 and Friday 17 April in Brussels, and additional dates for remote meetings for EP governing bodies, committees and political groups.

On 21 April from 14:00 to 16:00, INTA Members will discuss the EU response to the impact of COVID-19 on trade with Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan. They will also follow up on the Commission's decision to impose an export authorisation requirement on the export of personal protective equipment, in the light of a joint letter sent by the INTA chair and INTA coordinators asking, among other things, for an exemption of the Western Balkans countries from the authorisation requirement.

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 08:00:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:21aUNITED RENTALS : First Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Audio Webcast
PU
04:21aKNORR-BREMSE : Sell rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
04:20aAVICANNA : Reports fourth quarter 2019 financial results and provides corporate update
EQ
04:16aANTEVENIO S A : Annual accounts for financial year ended on December 31 of 2019 Antevenio S.A Including the Audit Report on the Annual Accounts
PU
04:16aOPEC daily basket price stood at $17.51 a barrel Wednesday, 15 April 2020
PU
04:16aANTEVENIO S A : Consolidated financial statements and consolidated management report for 2019 Including the Audit Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
04:16aROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:15aAAK's Annual Report 2019 Has Been Published
PR
04:15aResult of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK Covered Bonds Apr 16, 2020
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. : HONEYWELL : to Release First Quarter Financial Results and Hold its Investor Co..
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Major U.S. airlines eyeing government loans after grants - sources
4SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC : Japan's SMFG to end lending for new coal-fired power plants
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group