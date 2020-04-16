Latest news - Change in parliamentary activities, next INTA meeting on 21.4.2020, 14.00-16.00 - Committee on International Trade

In the context of the exponential growth of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the President of the European Parliament has announced a number of measures to contain the spread of epidemic and to safeguard Parliament's core activities.

On 2 April, the Conference of Presidents updated the EP's calendar of activities to introduce an extraordinary plenary session on Thursday 16 and Friday 17 April in Brussels, and additional dates for remote meetings for EP governing bodies, committees and political groups.

On 21 April from 14:00 to 16:00, INTA Members will discuss the EU response to the impact of COVID-19 on trade with Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan. They will also follow up on the Commission's decision to impose an export authorisation requirement on the export of personal protective equipment, in the light of a joint letter sent by the INTA chair and INTA coordinators asking, among other things, for an exemption of the Western Balkans countries from the authorisation requirement.

