Latest news - Next PECH committee meetings - Committee on Fisheries

04/08/2020 | 04:43am EDT

In the context of the exponential growth of the epidemic, the President of the European Parliament has announced a number of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to safeguard Parliament's core activities.

• An extraordinary plenary session was held in Brussels on 26 March, replacing the session originally planned for 1 and 2 April.
• Weeks 15-18 are now 'white weeks' without parliamentary activities.

The next PECH committee meeting will be held on Thursday, 23 April 2020, from 9:00 to 9:30 and from 12:30 to 13:15 via videoconference and will be webstreamed.

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 08:42:03 UTC
