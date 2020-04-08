Latest news - Next PECH committee meetings - Committee on Fisheries

In the context of the exponential growth of the epidemic, the President of the European Parliament has announced a number of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to safeguard Parliament's core activities.

• An extraordinary plenary session was held in Brussels on 26 March, replacing the session originally planned for 1 and 2 April.

• Weeks 15-18 are now 'white weeks' without parliamentary activities.

The next PECH committee meeting will be held on Thursday, 23 April 2020, from 9:00 to 9:30 and from 12:30 to 13:15 via videoconference and will be webstreamed.

