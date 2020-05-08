Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Latest news - Upcoming INTA meetings - Committee on International Trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 03:54pm EDT

In the context of the exponential growth of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the President of the European Parliament has announced a number of measures to contain the spread of epidemic and to safeguard Parliament's core activities. On 2 April, the Conference of Presidents updated the EP's calendar of activities. The current precautionary measures adopted by the EP to contain the spread of COVID-19 do not affect work on legislative priorities. Core activities are reduced, but maintained to ensure that the institution's legislative, budgetary, scrutiny functions are maintained.

Following these decisions, the next INTA Committee meeting is tentatively (subject to confirmation) scheduled to take place on 28 May 2020, 9:00-10:00 and 14:00-16:00. The meeting will take place partially with remote participation and will be webstreamed.

Indicatively, further meetings are scheduled to take place on:

· 15 June 2020

· 25 June 2020

· 6 July 2020


Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 19:53:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:14pAMPCO PITTSBURGH : First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Transcript (May 6, 2020)
PU
04:14pCORNERSTONE TOTAL RETURN FUND : May 8, 2020 - Monthly Distributions
PU
04:14pNEWMARK : First Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:14pGAMCO INVESTORS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:14pCollaboration builds a community resource for convalescent plasma donations
GL
04:11pMONROE CAPITAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:11pCPI CARD GROUP INC. : Announces Change to Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
04:11pVIACOMCBS : to Hold Its Annual Meeting of Stockholders Solely by Remote Communication
BU
04:11pANGI Homeservices to Attend the 48th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
GL
04:11pImageWare® Systems Sets 2019 Year-End Investor Update Conference Call
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany's BaFin investigating Wirecard communication ahead of audit publication
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times
4ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
5ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group