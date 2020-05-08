Latest news - Upcoming INTA meetings - Committee on International Trade

In the context of the exponential growth of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the President of the European Parliament has announced a number of measures to contain the spread of epidemic and to safeguard Parliament's core activities. On 2 April, the Conference of Presidents updated the EP's calendar of activities. The current precautionary measures adopted by the EP to contain the spread of COVID-19 do not affect work on legislative priorities. Core activities are reduced, but maintained to ensure that the institution's legislative, budgetary, scrutiny functions are maintained.

Following these decisions, the next INTA Committee meeting is tentatively (subject to confirmation) scheduled to take place on 28 May 2020, 9:00-10:00 and 14:00-16:00. The meeting will take place partially with remote participation and will be webstreamed.

Indicatively, further meetings are scheduled to take place on:

· 15 June 2020

· 25 June 2020

· 6 July 2020