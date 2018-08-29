Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Latin America Fixed Services Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 08:35pm CEST

The "Fixed services in Latin America: trends and forecasts 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing popularity of fibre and VDSL will make TV services more accessible and affordable for consumers.

This report examines the key trends and drivers, and provides telecoms market forecasts for fixed communications services in Latin America. It includes worldwide context and commentary on six key countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

This report provides:

  • a 5-year forecast of 44 fixed KPIs for Latin America and for six key countries
  • an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of fixed service, and for key countries
  • an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries
  • a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for fixed operators.

Data coverage

Fixed connections

  • Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up
  • Narrowband voice, VoBB
  • DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed revenue

  • Service,1 retail
  • Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS
  • DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed voice traffic

  • Outgoing minutes, MoU

Countries Covered

  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Mexico
  • Peru

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/znctff/latin_america?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:53pTaste of Iceland Returns to New York September 27-30
BU
08:52pEmerging Asia-Pacific Telecoms Market Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:52pTENBOUND : Announces Sales Development Coaching Program
BU
08:51pRIGHTS GROUPS TO GOOGLE : No censored search in China
AQ
08:50pCNP ASSURANCES : France to announce La Poste, CNP Assurances tie-up on Thursday
RE
08:50pNext Generation Battery in the Global Automotive Market by Type; Vehicle Type; Geography - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:49pBNP PARIBAS : U.S. CFTC orders BNP Paribas to pay $90 million penalty for rate-rigging
RE
08:49pMINT : Files Second Quarter Results with a Substantial Gain Due to Debt Reduction
AQ
08:47pEXCLUSIVE - MEXICO-U.S. ACCORDS INCLUDE MEXICAN AUTO EXPORT CAP : sources
RE
08:47pMexico-U.S. accords include Mexican auto export cap - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JINHUI SHIPPING & TRANSPORTATION LIM : JINHUI SHIPPING & TRANSPORTATION : CONFERENCE CALL - 29 AUGUST 2018
2IPASS INC. : Major US Bank Signs Deal with iPass for Global Mobile Connectivity
3TESLA : KASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Expanded Class Period in Investor Class Action Lawsuits Filed Against Tesl..
4U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank CEO stands by global ambitions

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.