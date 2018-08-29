Latin America Fixed Services Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Fixed
services in Latin America: trends and forecasts 2018-2023"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The increasing popularity of fibre and VDSL will make TV
services more accessible and affordable for consumers.
This report examines the key trends and drivers, and provides telecoms
market forecasts for fixed communications services in Latin America. It
includes worldwide context and commentary on six key countries:
Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.
This report provides:
-
a 5-year forecast of 44 fixed KPIs for Latin America and for six key
countries
-
an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions
for each type of fixed service, and for key countries
-
an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which
highlights similarities and differences between countries
-
a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for fixed
operators.
Data coverage
Fixed connections
-
Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up
-
Narrowband voice, VoBB
-
DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
Fixed revenue
-
Service,1 retail
-
Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS
-
DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
Fixed voice traffic
Countries Covered
-
Argentina
-
Brazil
-
Chile
-
Colombia
-
Mexico
-
Peru
