Latin America Fixed Services Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The increasing popularity of fibre and VDSL will make TV services more accessible and affordable for consumers.

This report examines the key trends and drivers, and provides telecoms market forecasts for fixed communications services in Latin America. It includes worldwide context and commentary on six key countries: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

This report provides:

a 5-year forecast of 44 fixed KPIs for Latin America and for six key countries

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of fixed service, and for key countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries

a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for fixed operators.

Data coverage

Fixed connections

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up

Narrowband voice, VoBB

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed revenue

Service,1 retail

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed voice traffic

Outgoing minutes, MoU

Countries Covered

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Mexico

Peru

