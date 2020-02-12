Latin America Market: Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) for Reefer Exports

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Please be informed that APL will implement Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) based on the following scope.

Effective date: 1 March 2020

Origin: West Coast South America, East Coast South America, East Coast Central America and Caribbean

Destination: Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia and China

Goods: Reefer

Quantum: USD2000 per Reefer container (20'RH & 40'RH)

The associated basic freights are available here. Bunker related surcharges, Terminal Handling Charges (Origin and/or Destination), Peak Season Surcharge and similar charges, Safety and Security related Surcharges are accessible here. Other charges such as contingency and local charges may also apply. All out ports will be subjected to add-ons.

Please contact your local APL representative if you need any assistance. We thank you for your business and continued support.