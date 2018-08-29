Latin America Mobile Services Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Mobile
services in Latin America: trends and forecasts 2018-2023"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Operators' considerable investments in better coverage and
networks will have a positive impact on mobile revenue, and will drive
data consumption and smartphone adoption.
This report examines the key trends and drivers, and provides telecoms
market forecasts for mobile communication services in Latin America. It
includes worldwide context and commentary on six key countries:
Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.
This report and associated data annex provide:
-
a 5-year forecast of 127 mobile KPIs for Latin America and for six key
countries
-
an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions
for each type of mobile service, and for key countries
-
an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which
highlights similarities and differences between countries
-
a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile
operators.
Data coverage
Mobile connections
-
Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
-
Prepaid, contract
-
2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
-
Smartphone, non-smartphone
Mobile revenue
-
Service, retail
-
Prepaid, contract
-
Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
-
Handset voice, messaging, data
Mobile ARPU
-
SIMS, handset
-
Prepaid, contract
-
Handset voice, data
Voice traffic
