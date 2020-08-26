Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Latin American Fintechs Reach Historic USD$ 8 B Investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 02:38pm EDT

Three sectors concentrate more than 95% of fintech investment in Latin America. Payments leads with 50.5% of reported funding, followed by Lending with 24.5%, and Digital Banks with 21.6%.

KoreFusion, the strategic consulting and M&A advisory services firm that specializes in the financial services, fintechs and payments sectors, released its inaugural 2020 LATAM Fintech Report.

This report responds to the need for more information, analysis, and detailed insights regarding the investment opportunities in fintech in Latin America. The document identifies the fintech categories that are most capable of attracting new investments, and offers a comprehensive breakdown of the maturity of fintech ecosystems in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia.

“It is clear that the changes generated in the industry since 2008 have not been sufficient and that the actual landscape will change for all players, specifically banks and fintechs. The maturity of emerging fintechs and their capacity to develop alliances and capture a majority of investments is key for them to achieve their goals,” notes Jan Smith, KoreFusion co-founder.

The report is the result of a thorough curation of published reports, maps, and fintech databases, culminating in the most robust categorization of fintechs in the industry with 12 categories and 45 subcategories, in addition to a detailed analysis of the funding published in the region.

Reported highlights:

  • 20% of the registered fintechs across the five countries’ markets take into account economic activity from the last 18 months.
  • 58% of the fintechs analyzed by maturity are in growth mode, while 27% of fintechs are still in their infancy and developing, as they are less than five years of age.
  • Brazil is the only country that has fintech “unicorns”: PagSeguro, Nubank, Stone, and EBANX.

Download a free copy of the report: http://bit.ly/fintechlatam2020

About KoreFusion

For 25 years, KoreFusion (https://www.korefusion.com/) is a strategy partner and M&A advisor to the international fintech, payments, and financial services industries.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:48pMICHBIO : Issues Statement on New EUA Labeling Requirements for Convalescent Plasma
BU
02:47pAgenus Announces ESMO Oral Presentation of Two Clinical Trials of Balstilimab Alone and in Combination with Zalifrelimab in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
PR
02:47pVALE S A : Environmental Project In Canada Helps Rare Endangered Species of Butterfly
PU
02:47pOT LOGISTICS S A : Realizacja planu naprawczego – częściowa spłata kredytów oraz dodatkowy obowiązkowy wykup obligacji serii H oraz serii G w związku z zamknięciem transakcji zbycia wszystkich posiadanych przez Emitenta akcji w spółce zależnej Emitenta – Deutsche Binnenreederei AG z siedzibą w Berlinie (Niemcy) oraz floty Grupy OT Logistics.
PU
02:46pGlobal Piezoelectric Actuators And Motors Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Use of Thinner Multilayer Actuators in Smartphones to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
02:46pHOLT RENEWABLES : Offers Cost-Effective Solar Capabilities for Projects of All Sizes
BU
02:44pEight Companies Join Catalyst Accelerator's Cyber for Space Applications Cohort
GL
02:41pU.s. gulf of mexico well shut-ins cut 61%, or 1.65 billion cubic feet, of natural gas output -regulator
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Interim Report for Q3 2019/20 (no.13)
2BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2020 Results
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : Barclays downgrades from Neutral to Sell
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : Limited legal protection for COVID vaccine makers hampers EU deals
5HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : HENKEL VORZUEGE : Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group