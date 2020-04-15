Latino Community Foundation : Applauds Gov. Newsom's Announcement to Provide Relief to State's Undocumented Immigrants

California becomes first state in nation to provide relief for undocumented immigrants

The Latino Community Foundation is pleased with the decision and action by Gov. Gavin Newsom to create a $125 million fund for disaster assistance for undocumented immigrants.

“In these difficult and uncertain times, we are grateful for our Governor Newsom’s moral clarity and decisive leadership. Today’s announcement demonstrates his willingness to protect all Californians—regardless of their immigration status,” said Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, CEO of the Latino Community Foundation. “California once again leads our nation with the type of actions and decisions we need to guard the health and wellbeing of every life impacted by this pandemic—especially the most vulnerable and marginalized communities.”

The program, which Newsom announced Wednesday, is being jointly funded by the state and philanthropic partners. The state has committed $75 million, and philanthropic partners including the Latino Community Foundation are committed to raising $50 million.

Undocumented immigrants do not qualify for federal COVID-19 relief, including unemployment benefits.

In California, beginning next month, approximately 150,000 undocumented adults in California will receive a one-time cash-benefit of $500 each. There is a $1,000 cap per household. Individuals can begin applying for the support beginning next month.

With Newsom’s announcement, California becomes the first state to offer direct disaster assistance to undocumented immigrants.

The Latino Community Foundation established Love Not Fear Fund on March 17th to support the Latino-led organizations who have been on the frontlines of supporting immigrant families and have the trusted relationships with this community.

About the Latino Community Foundation

The Latino Community Foundation is on a mission to unleash the civic and economic power of Latinos in California. The Foundation has the largest network of Latino philanthropists in the country and has invested $10 million to build Latino civic and political power and leadership in the state. It is the only statewide foundation solely focused on investing in Latino youth and families in California. For more info, visit: www.latinocf.org

