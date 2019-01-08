Latino Corporate Directors Education Foundation : Announces New Board Members

The Latino Corporate Directors Education Foundation (LCDEF) announces
the appointment of six new members to its Board of Directors, effective
January 1, 2019. Joining the Board of Directors are:
Susan M. Angele, Senior Advisor, Board Leadership Center,
U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, KPMG LLP
Pedro De Jesuìs, Executive
Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary Tampico
Beverages, Inc.
Rafael Diaz-Granados, Angel
Investor, Board Director and Leadership Consultant; Director, PREPA and
GE Subsidiaries - GE Mexico, GE Spain & Portugal (formerly)
Noreen
L. Gillen, CFP, CRPC, CPWA, Assistant Vice President, Wealth
Management Advisor, Merrill Lynch
Hon. Pedro R.
Pierluisi, Former Congressman and Puerto Rico’s Resident
Commissioner (2009-2016), Current Member with O’Neill & Borges, LLC and
BRI Executive
F. Daniel Siciliano, Co-Director,
Stanford Directors’ College; Independent Director, Federal Home Loan
Bank of San Francisco; Chair, American Immigration Council
The new directors join returning LCDEF board Officers:
Ana Dutra, Co-Chair, Director: CME Group, Elkay
Manufacturing, Lifespace Communities, Greeley & Hansen
Dolores
Kunda, Co-Chair, Director: Finish Line Inc., Lenox
(formerly)
Judge Nelson Diaz, Treasurer, Director: PECO
Energy Company, Exelon Corporation (formerly)
“Our newest board members not only are world-class leaders but also
embody the mission of LCDEF and bring talent, expertise and energy to
the table,” stated Ana Dutra, LCDEF Co-Chairs.
“We are very fortunate to have them join the board as we continue
working to build the foundation and grow the Latino talent pipeline to
serve on corporate boards,” echoed Co-Chair Dolores Kunda.
The LCDEF is paving the way for the next generation of US Latin
corporate directors by providing educational programming and thought
leadership to support the development of aspiring Latino and Latina
directors. Our strategic priority is to grow the pool of board-qualified
US Latino executives prepared for board service.
“As a former Fortune 500 executive, experienced nonprofit board member
and advisor on board governance and board readiness at KPMG's Board
Leadership Center, I welcome the opportunity to bring my individual
talent and passion as well as center’s resources, knowledge and
educational programs to bear in advancement of LCDEF's mission,” stated Ms.
Angele.
“LCDEF is honored to have the service of such extraordinary leaders on
our board,” stated Esther Aguilera, CEO of LCDEF and the Latino
Corporate Directors Association.
The Latino Corporate Directors Education Foundation and the Latino
Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), its parent
organization, are committed to paving the way for the next generation of
US Latino corporate directors. LCDA is the only national organization of
US Latino corporate board members serving on public or private company
boards. The LCDA is focused on increasing the number and influence of
Latinos on corporate boards by identifying Latino board-level talent as
a trusted partner to corporations, search firms and other partners
seeking diverse board talent as well as strengthening, educating and
developing the Latino leaders board candidates pipeline.
