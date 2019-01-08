Latino Corporate Directors Education Foundation : Announces New Board Members

The Latino Corporate Directors Education Foundation (LCDEF) announces the appointment of six new members to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2019. Joining the Board of Directors are:

Susan M. Angele, Senior Advisor, Board Leadership Center, U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, KPMG LLP

Pedro De Jesuìs, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary Tampico Beverages, Inc.

Rafael Diaz-Granados, Angel Investor, Board Director and Leadership Consultant; Director, PREPA and GE Subsidiaries - GE Mexico, GE Spain & Portugal (formerly)

Noreen L. Gillen, CFP, CRPC, CPWA, Assistant Vice President, Wealth Management Advisor, Merrill Lynch

Hon. Pedro R. Pierluisi, Former Congressman and Puerto Rico’s Resident Commissioner (2009-2016), Current Member with O’Neill & Borges, LLC and BRI Executive

F. Daniel Siciliano, Co-Director, Stanford Directors’ College; Independent Director, Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco; Chair, American Immigration Council

The new directors join returning LCDEF board Officers:

Ana Dutra, Co-Chair, Director: CME Group, Elkay Manufacturing, Lifespace Communities, Greeley & Hansen

Dolores Kunda, Co-Chair, Director: Finish Line Inc., Lenox (formerly)

Judge Nelson Diaz, Treasurer, Director: PECO Energy Company, Exelon Corporation (formerly)

“Our newest board members not only are world-class leaders but also embody the mission of LCDEF and bring talent, expertise and energy to the table,” stated Ana Dutra, LCDEF Co-Chairs.

“We are very fortunate to have them join the board as we continue working to build the foundation and grow the Latino talent pipeline to serve on corporate boards,” echoed Co-Chair Dolores Kunda.

The LCDEF is paving the way for the next generation of US Latin corporate directors by providing educational programming and thought leadership to support the development of aspiring Latino and Latina directors. Our strategic priority is to grow the pool of board-qualified US Latino executives prepared for board service.

“As a former Fortune 500 executive, experienced nonprofit board member and advisor on board governance and board readiness at KPMG's Board Leadership Center, I welcome the opportunity to bring my individual talent and passion as well as center’s resources, knowledge and educational programs to bear in advancement of LCDEF's mission,” stated Ms. Angele.

“LCDEF is honored to have the service of such extraordinary leaders on our board,” stated Esther Aguilera, CEO of LCDEF and the Latino Corporate Directors Association.

The Latino Corporate Directors Education Foundation and the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), its parent organization, are committed to paving the way for the next generation of US Latino corporate directors. LCDA is the only national organization of US Latino corporate board members serving on public or private company boards. The LCDA is focused on increasing the number and influence of Latinos on corporate boards by identifying Latino board-level talent as a trusted partner to corporations, search firms and other partners seeking diverse board talent as well as strengthening, educating and developing the Latino leaders board candidates pipeline.

