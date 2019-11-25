Log in
Launch of CurrencyXchanger 6.1 Gives Money Service Businesses Faster, More Secure Currency Exchange Software - Packed with Enhancements

11/25/2019 | 08:04am EST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This December, money service businesses will have more than the holidays to celebrate. It also signals the release of Clear View Systems Ltd.'s (CVS) new version of its popular CurrencyXchanger (CXR) software. CXR 6.1 is faster, more secure and packed with new and updated features and functions.

Specifically, CXR 6.1 has a faster database engine, enhanced data privacy and security, AML compliance features, 64-bit architecture, VSS Write Snapshots, data encryption capabilities, and is compatible with Mac OS Catalina and Windows 10. And like its predecessor, CXR 6.1 is built on CVS's powerful 4D database platform.

"We're really excited about the upcoming release of CXR 6.1. Our whole purpose at CVS is to continually find innovative ways to put cutting-edge technology to work to help money service businesses thrive. That mission is more important than ever to our clients in today's often hostile banking environment and in the face of stringent AML regulations," said Tiran Behrouz, CEO, Clear View Systems Ltd.  

Since 2003, CVS has developed software and services for the money service industry. Its multi-currency accounting and POS software is known for, what many have called, a "revolutionary" interface, flexibility and ease of use. Businesses in the financial, travel and tourism, currency exchange and money services industries most often use CXR software to track and control daily monetary transactions, view profit and loss made on each currency, auto update currency buy/sell rates, and stay in compliance with AML/ATF regulations.

CXR 6.1 integrates with third party-systems like Currency Cloud for international payment facilitation, as well as Identity Mind Global, Google Map, and BisNode. It also includes a host of other improved features that include: 

  • Faster and more robust 64-bit database engine
  • Bank level security standards for user login/logout
  • Improved auditing and AML features as well as integration with external AML service providers
  • Integration with passport and ID scanners with idscan.net
  • Support for personal identity number validation for Scandinavian customers
  • LCT and EFT Batch reporting for FINTRAC, AUSTRAC, Fiji FIU

CVS has over 400 customers and sells its products in 45 countries. The original CurrencyXchanger has been featured on Bloomberg, Yahoo Business and Forbes; and for the past decade, the company has been A+ rating by Better Business Bureau.

For more information or to request a demo of CXR 6.1, go to clearviewsys.com.

For more information, contact: 
Tiran Behrouz, (888) 390-0840

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/launch-of-currencyxchanger-6-1-gives-money-service-businesses-faster-more-secure-currency-exchange-software---packed-with-enhancements-300964519.html

SOURCE Clear View Systems Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
