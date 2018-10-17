Launch of Cvent Microsites Delivers New Solution to Drive Group Business for Hotels and Destinations

Cvent makes it easy to build customizable branded websites within the Cvent Supplier Network to increase engagement with event planners

Cvent, a market leader in meetings, events, and hospitality technology, announced the launch of its Cvent Microsites solution at IMEX America in Las Vegas. The new product gives hotel brands, chains, and destinations the ability to create dynamic websites to show off the best aspects of their venues within the Cvent Supplier Network that integrate seamlessly with the network’s venue sourcing functionality. The microsites offer an interactive and engaging way for hospitality organizations seeking more group business to promote themselves to Cvent’s audience of more than 82,000 meeting planners that source more than $16 billion through Cvent’s platforms each year.

“We are thrilled to offer our hospitality customers this groundbreaking way to showcase their venues and engage directly with event professionals in the Cvent Supplier Network in order to grow their group business,” said Chris McAndrews, Vice President of Marketing for the Cvent Hospitality Cloud. “With Cvent Microsites, a hotel brand, chain, or destination can launch its own customizable site to highlight its unique brand, content, and meetings and events offering, and this site lives in the network where thousands of planners are researching and selecting the venue for their next event. Our customers can seamlessly create, update and manage the site to promote what they want when they want. Cvent Microsites help hotels and destinations stand out to planners who, now more than ever, are looking to deliver distinctive and memorable experiences for their attendees.”

The Cvent Microsites solution is a self-service application with easy-to-use drag and drop functionality that makes site creation simple. Hotels and destinations can opt to build a website from scratch or select from an array of modern design templates built into the platform. All Cvent Microsites are mobile-responsive to accommodate the growing number of planners that start their sourcing process on mobile devices. Once the microsite is launched, it is connected directly to the Cvent Supplier Network where tens of thousands of event planners are researching and sourcing for their events. The Cvent Microsites solution is currently available to hotel brands, chains, and destinations.

About Cvent Hospitality Cloud

The Cvent Hospitality Cloud partners with hotels and venues to help them drive profitable group and corporate travel business. Event planners and corporate travel managers source more than $16 billion dollars in business through Cvent’s online platforms each year, and the Cvent Hospitality Cloud offers clients direct access to these buyers. Using Cvent’s digital marketing tools and software solutions, hoteliers attract valuable leads to grow their business, maximize the value of that business, and strengthen direct customer relationships. By connecting hotels with buyers and providing technology for winning and servicing customers, Cvent Hospitality Cloud helps hoteliers grow and own their group and corporate travel business. For more information regarding the Cvent Hospitality Cloud, visit https://www.cvent.com/en/hospitality-cloud.

About Cvent, Inc.

Cvent, Inc. is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality management technology provider with more than 3,500 employees, 25,000 customers, and 300,000 users worldwide. The Cvent Event Cloud offers software solutions to event planners for online event registration, venue selection, event management, mobile apps for events, email marketing, and web surveys. The Cvent Hospitality Cloud partners with hotels and venues to help them drive group/MICE and corporate travel business. Hotels use the Cvent Hospitality Cloud’s digital marketing tools and software solutions to win business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably – helping them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage hundreds of thousands of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

