Launch of Cvent Microsites Delivers New Solution to Drive Group Business for Hotels and Destinations

Cvent,
a market leader in meetings, events, and hospitality technology,
announced the launch of its Cvent
Microsites solution at IMEX America in Las Vegas. The new product
gives hotel brands, chains, and destinations the ability to create
dynamic websites to show off the best aspects of their venues within the Cvent
Supplier Network that integrate seamlessly with the network’s venue
sourcing functionality. The microsites offer an interactive and engaging
way for hospitality organizations seeking more group business to promote
themselves to Cvent’s audience of more than 82,000 meeting planners that
source more than $16 billion through Cvent’s platforms each year.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005557/en/
“We are thrilled to offer our hospitality customers this groundbreaking
way to showcase their venues and engage directly with event
professionals in the Cvent Supplier Network in order to grow their group
business,” said Chris McAndrews, Vice President of Marketing for the
Cvent Hospitality Cloud. “With Cvent Microsites, a hotel brand, chain,
or destination can launch its own customizable site to highlight its
unique brand, content, and meetings and events offering, and this site
lives in the network where thousands of planners are researching and
selecting the venue for their next event. Our customers can seamlessly
create, update and manage the site to promote what they want when they
want. Cvent Microsites help hotels and destinations stand out to
planners who, now more than ever, are looking to deliver distinctive and
memorable experiences for their attendees.”
The Cvent Microsites solution is a self-service application with
easy-to-use drag and drop functionality that makes site creation simple.
Hotels and destinations can opt to build a website from scratch or
select from an array of modern design templates built into the platform.
All Cvent Microsites are mobile-responsive to accommodate the growing
number of planners that start their sourcing process on mobile devices.
Once the microsite is launched, it is connected directly to the Cvent
Supplier Network where tens of thousands of event planners are
researching and sourcing for their events. The Cvent Microsites solution
is currently available to hotel brands, chains, and destinations.
Click HERE
for a sample interactive Cvent Microsite experience.
About Cvent Hospitality Cloud
The Cvent Hospitality Cloud partners with hotels and venues to help them
drive profitable group and corporate travel business. Event planners and
corporate travel managers source more than $16 billion dollars in
business through Cvent’s online platforms each year, and the Cvent
Hospitality Cloud offers clients direct access to these buyers. Using
Cvent’s digital marketing tools and software solutions, hoteliers
attract valuable leads to grow their business, maximize the value of
that business, and strengthen direct customer relationships. By
connecting hotels with buyers and providing technology for winning and
servicing customers, Cvent Hospitality Cloud helps hoteliers grow and
own their group and corporate travel business. For more information
regarding the Cvent Hospitality Cloud, visit https://www.cvent.com/en/hospitality-cloud.
About Cvent, Inc.
Cvent, Inc. is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality management
technology provider with more than 3,500 employees, 25,000 customers,
and 300,000 users worldwide. The Cvent Event Cloud offers software
solutions to event planners for online event registration, venue
selection, event management, mobile apps for events, email marketing,
and web surveys. The Cvent Hospitality Cloud partners with hotels and
venues to help them drive group/MICE and corporate travel business.
Hotels use the Cvent Hospitality Cloud’s digital marketing tools and
software solutions to win business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms
and to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably –
helping them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimize the
entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the
world to manage hundreds of thousands of meetings and events. For more
information, please visit Cvent.com, or
connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005557/en/