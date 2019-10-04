Log in
Launch of a New Boutique Strategy, Culture and Performance Consultancy: H&Hendricks LLP

10/04/2019 | 03:01am EDT

H&HENDRICKS LLP, a new boutique strategy, culture and performance consultancy, was formally launched at the inaugural meeting of its partners, investors and invited guests held at its new London headquarters, 33 St James’s Square, St James’s, London SW1Y 4JS.

Ashley Bancroft, Partner and Co-Founder, hosted guests over lunch and gave an introductory overview of the consultancy together with a short presentation on its future target markets and services. He said “H&Hendricks intends to help redefine the traditional consultancy engagement by instilling and promoting a ‘partnership model’ approach with clients. This approach will underpin a shared sense of accountability, trust and sustainability throughout engagements. Clarity, simplicity and consistency will be at the heart of everything we do; truly maximising value through design.”

A spokesperson for JAJA Capital Limited, Corporate Partner and Co-Founder, said “H&Hendricks presents a refreshing value proposition within what is a fragmented market space; identifying an underserved client segment in the process. The partners are well positioned to capitalise on the changing trends towards value management and we’re delighted to be involved.”

H&Hendricks LLP offer advice across the management disciplines of strategy, culture and performance, partnering with clients to transform their organisations in the ways that matter most to them by driving performance excellence through strategic and cultural alignment and insight. H&Hendricks specialise in supporting people-focused organisations, particularly owner-managed and privately backed organisations in preparation for transformational events within their life/investment cycle.

– ENDS –


© Business Wire 2019
