27 November 2019

Launch of the Government's New Africa Strategy: Global Ireland: Ireland's Strategy for Africa to 2025

On Thursday 28 November, the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney, T.D., and the Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development, Ciarán Cannon, T.D, will launch Global Ireland: Ireland's Strategy for Africa to 2025.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Tánaiste said:

'As we approach the centenary of Ireland's independence, and as we expand our impact as a global actor, we are now at a time and a place to significantly step up our partnership with Africa.

As a committed EU Member State, I am excited by the opportunities which exist to build a much more ambitious and effective political infrastructure on which to build a reinforced EU-Africa partnership. I look forward also to seeing the potential of the Ireland-Africa economic relationship realised, especially in the tech, blue economy and agri-food sectors.'

Minister Cannon added:

'Ireland's relationship with Africa is built on a vibrant network of people-to-people connections created over centuries, which now includes the contribution of African communities in Ireland.

The new Africa Strategy builds on these connections, on our strong political partnerships with Africa, and on the enormous contribution of Ireland's international development programme to Africa over the last 50 years.'

Building on Ireland's longstanding engagement with Africa, and as part of the Government's Global Ireland initiative, this Strategy frames an expansion of Ireland's diplomatic presence on the continent. Three new Irish Embassies will be opened in North and West Africa. Ireland will request Associate Observer status at the Community of Portuguese Language Countries, a majority of whose members are African.

The Strategy will see Ireland strengthen political partnerships with African countries and institutions. It will put in place frameworks to boost trade and investment. By 2025, the number of postgraduate students from Africa on the Africa Ireland Fellows programme will double. Ireland will build new opportunities for stronger cultural connections.

The Strategy emphasises the importance of Ireland's European Union membership in strengthening relations with African countries, and commits Ireland to working more closely with EU and African partners to build a more ambitious and effective political infrastructure to underpin a strengthened EU-Africa partnership. Ireland will also deepen engagement with African partners through multilateral institutions, such as the United Nations.

Underlining the importance that the Strategy attaches to partnership, the launch will coincide with a visit to Ireland of New York-based Permanent Representatives to the United Nations, mainly from African countries. Also attending will be African and EU Ambassadors to Ireland.

27 November 2019

Note to Editors:

The key objectives of the new Strategy for Africa to 2025 are as follows:

1. Ireland will build stronger political partnerships with African countries to address national, regional and global challenges.

2. Ireland will promote peace, security, and respect for human rights and the rule of law.

3. Ireland will support inclusive economic growth and deeper trade and investment relations.

4. Ireland will work with African countries in their efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on reaching those furthest behind first.

5. Ireland will promote and contribute to a more ambitious and effective EU partnership with Africa.

6. Ireland will pursue a collaborative 'Team Ireland' approach across all our work in Africa.

