Launch of the Reverse Stock Split of Genkyotex Shares

Regulatory News:
Genkyotex (Paris:GKTX) (Brussels:GKTX) (Euronext Paris & Brussels:
FR0011790542 – GKTX) a biopharmaceutical company and the leader in
NOX therapies, today announced the launch of the reverse stock split, as
approved by Genkyotex’ shareholders at the January 24, 2019
Extraordinary General Meeting.
This technical adjustment is purely arithmetical and has no impact on
the value of Genkyotex shares held by the shareholders.
Reverse stock split terms and conditions
The reverse stock split process will start as of today, in accordance
with the terms of the reverse stock split notice published on February
11, 2019 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO).
Genkyotex’ reverse stock split will become effective on March 29, 2019.
All shareholders will automatically receive from their financial
intermediary 1 new Genkyotex share with a par value of €1.00 and all
rights pertaining to shares, in exchange for 10 existing Genkyotex
shares with a par value of €0.10. The reverse stock split will thus
reduce the number of outstanding common shares from approximately 79.3
million with a par value of €0.10 to approximately 7.9 million with a
par value of €1.00.
Shareholders who hold a total number of shares that is an exact multiple
of 10 will not need to take any action, and the reverse stock split will
be carried out automatically on March 29, 2019.
Shareholders who do not hold a total number of shares that is an exact
multiple of 10 must, between today and March 28, 2019 inclusive, deal
with their fractional shares by purchasing or selling directly on the
market the number of existing Genkyotex shares needed to obtain a
multiple of 10. After March 28, 2019, shareholders who have been unable
to obtain a number of shares that is an exact multiple of 10 will be
compensated for their remaining fractional shares by their financial
intermediary within 30 days from March 29, 2019.
The existing Genkyotex shares (ISIN code: FR0011790542) will be delisted
from Euronext and will be replaced by the new Genkyotex shares (ISIN
code: FR0013399474) on March 29, 2019. The ticker will remain unchanged
(GKTX).
For more information on the operation, shareholders are invited to read
the Reverse
Stock Split notice dated February 11, 2019, on the BALO’s and the
Company’s websites. Genkyotex’ Investor Relations team is available to
answer any question by e-mail at genkyotex@newcap.eu.
All operations relating to Genkyotex’ reverse stock split will be
managed by CIC – Centralisation et Domiciliation, 6 avenue de Provence,
75009 Paris, as the centralization agent.
About Genkyotex
Genkyotex is the leading biopharmaceutical company in NOX therapies,
listed on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels markets. A leader in
NOX therapies, its unique therapeutic approach is based on a selective
inhibition of NOX enzymes that amplify multiple disease processes such
as fibrosis, inflammation, pain processing, cancer development, and
neurodegeneration.
Genkyotex’s platform enables the identification of orally available
small-molecules that selectively inhibit specific NOX enzymes. Genkyotex
is developing a pipeline of first-in-class product candidates targeting
one or multiple NOX enzymes. The lead product candidate, GKT831, a NOX1
and NOX4 inhibitor is evaluated in a phase II clinical trial in primary
biliary cholangitis (PBC, a fibrotic orphan disease) and in an
investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial in Type 1 Diabetes and
Kidney Disease (DKD). A grant from the United States National Institutes
of Health (NIH) of $8.9 million was awarded to Professor Victor
Thannickal at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to fund a
multi-year research program evaluating the role of NOX enzymes in
idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease that results
in fibrosis of the lungs, the core component of the program will be to
conduct a Phase 2 trial with the GKT831 in patients with IPF. This
product candidate may also be active in other fibrotic indications. Its
second product candidate, GKT771, is a NOX1 inhibitor targeting multiple
pathways in angiogenesis, pain processing, and inflammation, currently
undergoing preclinical testing.
Genkyotex also has a versatile platform well-suited to the
development of various immunotherapies (Vaxiclase). A partnership
covering the use of Vaxiclase as an antigen per se (GTL003) has been
established with Serum Institute of India Private Ltd (Serum Institute),
the world’s largest producer of vaccine doses, for the development by
Serum Institute of cellular multivalent combination vaccines against a
variety of infectious diseases. This partnership could generate
approximately €150 million in future revenues for Genkyotex, before
royalties on sales.
For further information, please go to www.genkyotex.com.
Disclaimer
This press release may contain forward-looking statements by the
company with respect to its objectives. Such statements are based upon
the current beliefs, estimates and expectations of Genkyotex’s
management and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as the
company's ability to implement its chosen strategy, customer market
trends, changes in technologies and in the company's competitive
environment, changes in regulations, clinical or industrial risks and
all risks linked to the company's growth. These factors as well as other
risks and uncertainties may prevent the company from achieving the
objectives outlined in the press release and actual results may differ
from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, due to various
factors. Without being exhaustive, such factors include uncertainties
involved in the development of Genkyotex’s products, which may not
succeed, or in the delivery of Genkyotex’s products marketing
authorizations by the relevant regulatory authorities and, in general,
any factor that could affects Genkyotex’s capacity to commercialize the
products it develops. No guarantee is given on forward-looking
statements which are subject to a number of risks, notably those
described in the registration document (document de reference)
registered by the French Markets Authority (the AMF) on 27 April 2018
under number R.18-037, and those linked to changes in economic
conditions, the financial markets, or the markets on which Genkyotex is
present. Genkyotex products are currently used for clinical trials only
and are not otherwise available for distribution or sale.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006268/en/