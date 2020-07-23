Launching Zones TechHub™

A tech industry resource to guide IT leaders with latest trends and decision-making insights

Zones, LLC, announced this week the launch of TechHub, a premium technology content library that provides better IT insights and enables quicker business decisions in a rapidly changing IT world.

TechHub offers readers with thought leadership content from the IT ecosystem on what is new and trending to help organizations solve workplace, network, data center, cloud, and security challenges. CXOs, IT executives, IT decision-makers, and business owners gain access to blogs, white papers, infographics, webinars, videos, and much more, each written or created by leaders from business strategists and technical subject matter experts. TechHub offers IT insights from the best minds across our industry.

Instead of dealing with paywalls, Zones provides a complementary subscription to enable each reader to browse the range of content already available and also receive monthly email alerts of top trending news stories customized to fit the subscriber’s preferences. Access is 24/7 and unrestricted. TechHub empowers the reader to be in the know.

“TechHub is designed to deliver relevant, insightful knowledge from industry experts to guide businesses. Given the current climate of uncertainty, it offers Zones the opportunity to serve customers and the IT community with the latest learnings and perspectives to help decision-makers pivot and adapt quickly,” said Kim Chau, Vice President of Marketing at Zones. “TechHub is a compilation of our best resources to help readers stay up to date and navigate today’s continuously evolving IT environment.”

“I’m incredibly excited to leverage TechHub’s wealth of insightful content. It’s a timely launch to provide customers like myself with the most up-to-date innovation and resolution to address current industry challenges, which will help us to better understand the implications of our new reality, working from anywhere. I'm looking forward to leveraging the information to maximize our investments,” said Wayne White, CIO of The Results Company.

Further, “Now, more than ever, it is critical to think differently. Often the best ideas are dreamt from a triangulation of varying perspectives across the industry. We all work in different areas within technology, and it can be very difficult to get content specifically curated for our respective domains. TechHub is just the tool for the time to learn from industry best practices, break out of the norm, and do something wonderful.” – Matt Gunsul, Intel Channel Account Manager.

With TechHub, Zones looks forward to fostering a vibrant tech community and enabling IT decision-makers. To keep up with technology's rapid development, TechHub will be updated daily, so there is continually something new to read, watch, or explore. Go to http://techhub.zones.com to subscribe.

About Zones

Zones, LLC, a $2.4B global IT solution provider, delivers products and services to help organizations make a complete digital transformation – from desktop to data center – to the cloud and beyond. As a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), an eleven-time Microsoft Excellence in Operations award winner, and a member of the 2020 CRN Tech Elite 250 list, we’ve proven our ability to support many of the world’s largest corporations. To learn more about why Zones is the First Choice for IT™, please visit www.zones.com.

Follow Zones: Twitter and LinkedIn

Copyright ©2020. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722006018/en/