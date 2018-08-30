Launching the Largest Database of Human Knowledge: Diffbot Knowledge Graph

Curated by AI, built for enterprise - Diffbot unlocks all of the Web’s knowledge, connected and linked into a structured, searchable database

Diffbot today announced the launch of Diffbot Knowledge Graph (DKG): all of the knowledge on the Web, collected and connected into a single, structured source of data, answers, insights, and truth. Using a sophisticated combination of machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing, the DKG is a fully autonomous, AI-curated database of more than 1 trillion facts and 10 billion entities. This represents a repository of knowledge that is nearly 500 times larger than the Google Knowledge Graph, and growing every day.

Diffbot is the first company to turn broad-application Artificial Intelligence into a profitable business, powering applications for customers including Salesforce, Cisco, eBay, Yandex, and more. Far from a theoretical research project in search of a business application, Artificial Intelligence is the backbone of Diffbot and the company uses state of the art AI methods to deploy profitable products at scale while also furthering the field by funding extensive research.

In contrast to other solutions marketed as Knowledge Graphs, the DKG is:

Fully autonomous and curated using Artificial Intelligence, unlike other knowledge graphs which are only partially autonomous and largely curated through manual labor.

Built specifically to provide knowledge as the end product, paid for and owned by the customer. No other company makes this available to their customers, as other knowledge graphs have been built to support ad-based search engine business models.

Web-wide, regardless of originating language. Diffbot technology can extract, understand, and make searchable any information in French, Chinese, and Cyrillic just as easily as English.

Constantly rebuilt, from scratch, which is critical to the business value of the DKG. This rebuilding process ensures that DKG data is fresh, accurate, and comprehensive.

Starting today, any business that wants instant access to all of the world’s knowledge can simply sign up for the DKG and turn the entire Web into their personal database for business intelligence across:

People: skills, employment history, education, social profiles

skills, employment history, education, social profiles Companies: rich profiles of companies and the workforce globally, from Fortune 500 to SMB’s

rich profiles of companies and the workforce globally, from Fortune 500 to SMB’s Locations: mapping data, addresses, business types, zoning information

mapping data, addresses, business types, zoning information Articles: Every news article, dateline, byline from anywhere on the Web, in any language

Every news article, dateline, byline from anywhere on the Web, in any language Products: pricing , specifications, and, reviews for every SKU across major ecommerce engines and individual retailers

pricing specifications, and, reviews for every SKU across major ecommerce engines and individual retailers Discussions: chats, social sharing, and conversations everywhere from article comments to web forums like Reddit

chats, social sharing, and conversations everywhere from article comments to web forums like Reddit Images: billions of images on the web organized using image recognition and meta data collection

“A Web-wide, comprehensive, and interconnected Knowledge Graph has the power to transform how enterprises do business. Google’s ‘Knowledge Graph’ is little more than restructured Wikipedia facts with the simplest, most narrow connections drawn between them and built solely to serve advertisers,” said Mike Tung, founder and CEO of Diffbot. “What we’ve built is the first Knowledge Graph that organizations can use to access the full breadth of information contained on the Web. Unlocking that data and giving organizations instant access to those deep connections completely changes knowledge-based work as we know it.”

DKG data is easily accessible to businesses and can be integrated via API into any internal business process or application, from business intelligence and analytics to marketing campaigns and CRM systems. Users can also create custom queries using Diffbot’s DQL syntax. Users simply enter a query and the DKG instantly generates a comprehensive set of results with every single item on the internet that relates to it, with links to all existing connections between those results. Results can be viewed in a list, map or table layout, with the ability to easily expand or refine results based on connections captured by the Knowledge Graph.

“Simply put, Diffbot is using the power of AI on a scale we’ve never seen before,” said Aydin Senkut, founder and managing director of Felicis Ventures, one of Diffbot’s investors. “It’s the first profitable AI company on record, they are the ‘secret ingredient’ powering applications from many of the largest companies in tech, and the launch of the Knowledge Graph is going to further elevate Diffbot’s status as a clear leader in the space.”

Companies interested in accessing the Diffbot Knowledge Graph can contact Diffbot at sales@diffbot.com or visit www.diffbot.com/knowledge-graph

About Diffbot:

The first profitable AI startup on record, Diffbot provides knowledge-as-a-service to power intelligent applications for some of the world’s most prolific tech companies. It uses AI, computer vision, machine learning and natural language processing to provide businesses and developers with tools to effectively extract and understand facts from any web page. Diffbot also built the world’s first true knowledge graph, enabling businesses to extract valuable insights from all of the information on the web in milliseconds. The company is based in Mountain View, Calif.

