Laura Cooper Told Impeachment Inquiry About Concerns Over Ukraine Aid

A Pentagon official recounted to impeachment investigators the concerns and confusion within the Defense Department over President Trump's decision to hold up aid to Ukraine this summer, according to a transcript of her testimony last month that was released Monday.

Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, told House investigators that the hold on the money over the summer was "unusual." In her testimony, she said that officials questioned whether the Office of Management and Budget had the legal authority to hold the money, which has been appropriated by Congress.

She said the holdup risked forfeiting tens of millions of dollars by not leaving enough time to release it in the fiscal year, which ended on Sept. 30.

"We were really losing hope because we knew that we weren't going to be able to obligate everything by the end of the fiscal year so we were concerned about the actual program impacts," said Ms. Cooper.

Ms. Cooper said the concerns about the release of the funding extended to the private contractors who were concerned about the delay in the release of the military aid.

In a stopgap funding measure passed in September, Congress allowed the Pentagon to continue spending the funds, saving them from expiration.

The temporary hold on the nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine is a central issue in the House impeachment inquiry. Lawmakers are probing whether Mr. Trump conditioned the funding on his request to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Kyiv investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

The aid, seen as critical to Kyiv's efforts to defend itself in its conflict with Russia, was ultimately released on Sept. 11 amid heavy pressure from Congress.

Ms. Cooper said she first learned of the holdup of the aid in mid-July, and her staff sought clarification, but none was forthcoming. "We did not get clarification," she said. In August, Ms. Cooper said she had a meeting with then-special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, who indicated there were steps being taken to unfreeze the money.

She said he mentioned "an effort that he was engaged in to see if there was a statement that the government of Ukraine would make that would somehow disavow any interference in U.S. elections and would commit to the prosecution of any individuals involved in election interference. And that was about as specific as it got."

Ms. Cooper is the only official from the Defense Department to have appeared before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight Committees, which are leading the impeachment probe.

Mr. Trump has denied the existence of a quid pro quo. Several national-security officials have testified to the House investigators that they believed the aid to be dependent upon the investigation.

In her testimony, Ms. Cooper said she had never spoken with or met the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, another administration official who was involved in discussions with Ukraine regarding new investigations.

