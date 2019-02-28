Laureate Education : Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

Fourth Quarter & FY 2018 Earnings Presentation

February 28, 2019

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation includes statements that express Laureate's opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Laureate's actual results may vary significantly from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as ''believes,'' ''expects,'' ''may,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''seeks,'' ''approximately,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''estimates'' or ''anticipates'' or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans or intentions. All statements we make relating to guidance (including, but not limited to, total enrollments, revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, costs (including cost savings), expenditures (including capital expenditures), interest expense, free cash flow, earnings per share, run-rates and growth rates), our planned divestitures, currency rates and financial results, and all statements we make related to the impact from the implementation of ASC 842, are forward-looking statements. In addition, we, through our senior management, from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning our expected future operations and performance and other developments. All of these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and, therefore, our actual results may differ materially from those we expected. We derive most of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 28, 2019, and other filings made with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this presentation and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, this presentation contains various operating data, including market share and market position, that are based on internal company data and management estimates. While management believes our internal company research is reliable and the definitions of our markets which are used herein are appropriate, neither such research nor these definitions have been verified by an independent source and there are inherent challenges and limitations involved in compiling data across various geographies and from various sources, including those discussed under "Market and Industry Data" in Laureate's filings with the SEC.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP measures which are provided to assist in an understanding of the business and performance of Laureate Education Inc. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with the appropriate GAAP measure. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the relevant GAAP measures are provided in the appendix to this presentation in the financial tables and our SEC filings.

SUMMARY OVERVIEW

Note: Throughout this presentation amounts may not sum to totals due to rounding

Amounts presented for enrollments, Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are for continuing operations only

Summary - 2018 Highlights

 New Enrollments up 6% for 2018 led by strong growth in Brazil

 FY18 Margins up 90bps driven mostly by performance in Peru and ANZ (1)

 2018 Full Year Free Cash Flow up $241M to $139M … well ahead of Target

 4Q Adjusted EBITDA ahead of Guidance … up 11% Vs. 4Q 2017 (1)

 Top university rankings and recognitions in all core LATAM markets

 Portfolio Simplification on track… Iberia signed, St Augustine/Thailand closed

 Improved Capital Structure. PF Net Leverage ~1.5x … down from 3.1x in '17

Strong Performance in 2018

(1) On an Organic Constant Currency (CC) basis; 4Q Adjusted EBITDA also adjusted for timing impact of 2017 Earthquake in Mexico

Strategic Priorities - 2018 Highlights

 +90bps vs. 2017 (1) ... 21% margin by 2020

 Common Operating Model rollout in Brazil  $35M G&A reduction expected by end of 2019 (2)

 FCF up $241M vs. 2017 … first time > $100M

 Online Hybridity at 24% for campuses  Unlevered FCF margin up to ~9%

 New UNITEC campus outside Mexico City center  75% growth in Brazil Distance Learning

 Opened 2 new medical schools in Brazil  Continued strong growth in Peru

 Strong ENADE results in Brazil

 UPC rated 4-Stars by QSStars

 UVM - most programs rated Excellent

 UNAB - Top 5 ranking by Scimago

Great Progress across all Strategic Priorities

Note: Free Cash Flow (FCF) defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures; Unlevered FCF defined as FCF excluding net interest expense, as a percentage of Revenue