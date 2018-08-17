Laureen Cortez Joins Presidio Bank Palo Alto Team

Presidio Bank (OTCBB: PDOB), a Bay Area business bank, today announced
that it has hired veteran banker, Laureen Cortez, as Senior Vice
President/Relationship Manager in the Palo Alto Office.
Laureen Cortez has over 25 years’ experience in the banking industry,
with particular expertise managing and growing client relationships with
small and mid-size companies and financially sophisticated individuals.
She most recently worked as SVP/Senior Relationship Manager for Bank of
America’s Business Bank division. She was at Bank of America for 17
years, working in the Commercial Banking Group and Private Banking as
well as Business Banking. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from
the University of California, Santa Barbara majoring in Business
Economics with an emphasis in Finance. She spends considerable free time
volunteering at Sacred Heart Schools, Alameda Food Bank and Junior
Achievement.
“Laureen brings not only strong market knowledge, but also valuable
expertise in credit analysis and wealth management,” said Luke Farley,
Presidio Bank Palo Alto Market Manager.
Clay Jones, Presidio Bank President added, “We look forward to having
Laureen on our Presidio Bank team. She is driven, goal-oriented, and a
problem-solver. Her knack for developing deep and lasting business
relationships will blend nicely with the Presidio Bank team.”
Laureen Cortez is located at Presidio Bank’s Palo Alto office located at
325 Lytton Avenue, Suite 100 and her direct phone number is
(650)321.1740.
About Presidio Bank
Presidio Bank provides business banking services to small and mid-size
businesses, including professional service firms, real estate developers
and investors, and not-for-profit organizations, and to their owners who
desire personalized, responsive service with access to local decision
makers. Presidio Bank offers clients the resources of a large bank
combined with the personalized services of a neighborhood bank. Presidio
Bank is headquartered in San Francisco, California and currently
operates five banking offices in San Francisco, Walnut Creek, San
Rafael, San Mateo and Palo Alto. More information is available at www.presidiobank.com.
Presidio Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.
