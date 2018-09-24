Lauren J. Coombs of First Team Real Estate Negotiates Second Largest Long Beach Commercial Office Lease of 2018

Long Beach, California, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Team Real Estate associate broker Lauren J. Coombs, one of the Long Beach area’s most accomplished commercial real estate experts, recently negotiated the lease of 4900/4910 Airport Plaza Drive in Long Beach. The property totals over 150,000 square feet of Class A office space in Los Angeles County that features expansive Long Beach Airport views. Coombs negotiated for one-third of the property, leaving room for additional growth.

Lauren J. Coombs of First Team Real Estate brings to her clientele more than a decade of experience in the area's highly competitive commercial real estate space



Offering a massive amount of space and convenient proximity to the airport and freeways, 4900/4910 Airport Plaza Drive proved the ideal match for Coombs' client









The lease encompasses two adjacent buildings, and in a vibrant international city, the deal marks the second-largest Long Beach office space to have been leased this year.

According to Coombs, her client—a privately owned enterprise called Traffic Management, Inc.—needed to lease office space with a fairly specific set of requirements.

“I worked closely with my client in order to procure the office space that satisfied all of their requirements,” Coombs said. “The client, Traffic Management, Inc., has experienced explosive growth and was in need of a corporate headquarters to support their 25+ national branch offices. It was critical to find not only the requisite square footage, but the perfect location—and it also had to be a good fit for their company culture. Ultimately, 4900/4910 Airport Plaza Drive, which offers a massive amount of space and convenient proximity to the airport and freeways, proved the ideal match.”

The deal nets a positive economic impact by bringing an estimated 200 jobs to local community, while infusing revenue in local businesses.

“It was a real pleasure working with Lauren,” says Jonathan Spano, COO of Traffic Management, Inc. “She was able to find, negotiate and deliver us a space with outdoor amenities, complimentary parking, and a freeway and airport-adjacent location that any national company would envy. Lauren is our go-to real estate broker for all our needs in California.”

After negotiating with the leasing agents, James Estrada and George Thomson of global commercial real estate firm Newmark Knight Frank’s Newport Beach office, Coombs closed the transaction, enabling her client to focus on their next phases of growth.

“James Estrada and George Thomson were fantastic to work with during the entire process,” Coombs added.

Licensed since 2004 and active in the local commercial real estate space for more than a decade, Lauren J. Coombs brings to the table her experience working for a commercial developer in addition to her experience working as a broker—a fact that gives her an invaluable perspective as she pursues her clients’ objectives.

To get in contact with Lauren J. Coombs, call 562.212.2879 or email laurencoombs@firstteam.com.

