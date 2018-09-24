Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lauren J. Coombs of First Team Real Estate Negotiates Second Largest Long Beach Commercial Office Lease of 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

Long Beach, California, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Team Real Estate associate broker Lauren J. Coombs, one of the Long Beach area’s most accomplished commercial real estate experts, recently negotiated the lease of 4900/4910 Airport Plaza Drive in Long Beach. The property totals over 150,000 square feet of Class A office space in Los Angeles County that features expansive Long Beach Airport views. Coombs negotiated for one-third of the property, leaving room for additional growth.

0_medium_LaurenCoombsHeadshotSep18.jpg
Lauren J. Coombs of First Team Real Estate brings to her clientele more than a decade of experience in the area's highly competitive commercial real estate space


2_medium_4900-Airport-Plaza-Aerial.jpg
Offering a massive amount of space and convenient proximity to the airport and freeways, 4900/4910 Airport Plaza Drive proved the ideal match for Coombs' client


4_medium_FT-CIRE_CLR.jpg


The lease encompasses two adjacent buildings, and in a vibrant international city, the deal marks the second-largest Long Beach office space to have been leased this year.

According to Coombs, her client—a privately owned enterprise called Traffic Management, Inc.—needed to lease office space with a fairly specific set of requirements. 

“I worked closely with my client in order to procure the office space that satisfied all of their requirements,” Coombs said. “The client, Traffic Management, Inc., has experienced explosive growth and was in need of a corporate headquarters to support their 25+ national branch offices. It was critical to find not only the requisite square footage, but the perfect location—and it also had to be a good fit for their company culture. Ultimately, 4900/4910 Airport Plaza Drive, which offers a massive amount of space and convenient proximity to the airport and freeways, proved the ideal match.”

The deal nets a positive economic impact by bringing an estimated 200 jobs to local community, while infusing revenue in local businesses.

“It was a real pleasure working with Lauren,” says Jonathan Spano, COO of Traffic Management, Inc. “She was able to find, negotiate and deliver us a space with outdoor amenities, complimentary parking, and a freeway and airport-adjacent location that any national company would envy. Lauren is our go-to real estate broker for all our needs in California.”

After negotiating with the leasing agents, James Estrada and George Thomson of global commercial real estate firm Newmark Knight Frank’s Newport Beach office, Coombs closed the transaction, enabling her client to focus on their next phases of growth.

“James Estrada and George Thomson were fantastic to work with during the entire process,” Coombs added.

Licensed since 2004 and active in the local commercial real estate space for more than a decade, Lauren J. Coombs brings to the table her experience working for a commercial developer in addition to her experience working as a broker—a fact that gives her an invaluable perspective as she pursues her clients’ objectives. 

To get in contact with Lauren J. Coombs, call 562.212.2879 or email laurencoombs@firstteam.com

Attachments 

Joe Burke
First Team
949 988 3049
joeburke@firstteam.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:00pColliers International Appoints Christopher Galvin to Its Board of Directors
AQ
04:00pCDPHP Fall Products Focus on Affordability, Convenience
GL
03:59pBREWIN DOLPHIN : Board Committees
PU
03:59pTHOMSON REUTERS : BlackRock Partners with Thomson Reuters to launch industry’s first inclusion & diversity fund | Thomson Reuters
PU
03:59pTHOMSON REUTERS : and ModuleQ Partner to help professionals With AI-powered personalized insights | Thomson Reuters
PU
03:59pGLOBAL GRAPHICS : listed in FT Future 100 UK
PU
03:58pBaron & Budd Investigating Medicare and Medicaid Fraud in Patient Assistance Programs for Specialty Drugs
BU
03:58pLPL Financial Welcomes All-Woman Team, The Financial Planning Department, Inc.
GL
03:56pCanada's Barrick Gold to buy Randgold Resources in $18.3 billion deal
RE
03:55pLINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP : Names John Foley as SVP, Head of Mortgage and Real Estate
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Oil major Total makes major offshore UK gas disc..
2APPLE : Buybacks Dress Up Profits -- WSJ
3DATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP significantly increases revenue and earnings outlook for the current fi..
4As China builds biotech sector, cash floods U.S. startups
5Casino rejects merger approach that Carrefour denies making

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.