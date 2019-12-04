Lautaro Amadeo Tambutto Joins Gaucho - Buenos Aires Design Team

Luxury Fashion Brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires Taps Lautaro Amadeo Tambutto to Expand Young, Homegrown Design Team

Gaucho - Buenos Aires, an emerging luxury label with global ambitions, welcomes designer Lautaro Amadeo Tambutto. An exciting addition to the team of young, homegrown talent, including Carmen Vils and Guido Spangenberg, Tambutto will be working out of the atelier in Buenos Aires’ upmarket Recoleta district and the headquarters in New York City.

Off the heels of a successful debut at New York Fashion Week in September 2019, Tambutto joins Gaucho - Buenos Aires as the brand propels ahead. The designer plans to incorporate creative silhouettes and lots of leather with an urban spin for the young and culturally aware clientele. Chrome-free leather will be a major focus, not only because it's more sustainable, it also showcases what he describes as the “noble and authentic” quality of Argentine leather hides.

Born in Argentina, Tambutto’s family originally hails from San Antonio de Areco - otherwise known as the home of the Gaucho. Having received his training in Italy, Vogue Italia has described his aesthetic as a "very modern and richly inspired take on sportswear," and it is indeed an appealing mix of references – "the sweet spot between sportswear, traditional tailoring and Latin American influences," he says. It all resonates strongly with Gaucho - Buenos Aires’ own design DNA. Tambutto sees immense possibilities for the emerging brand to put Buenos Aires on the luxury fashion map and looks forward to bringing long-overdue recognition to Argentinian design. “I feel more Argentinian than ever right now. I can see myself representing my country worldwide with Gaucho - Buenos Aires,” said Tambutto.

About Gaucho - Buenos Aires

Gaucho - Buenos Aires blends the quality of a bygone era with a sophisticated, modern, global outlook. The brand's beautifully handcrafted clothing and accessories herald the birth of Buenos Aires’ finest designer label. In September 2019, Gaucho – Buenos Aires entered the US market with a Spring/Summer 2020 runway show at NYFW celebrating the romance and glamour of Buenos Aires with a modern twist.

Drawing on the cosmopolitan vibe of Buenos Aires and the spirit of traditional gaucho culture, Gaucho - Buenos Aires (www.gauchobuenosaires.com) is a new destination for luxury ready-to-wear and leather accessories. Weaving artisan techniques and materials into innovative contemporary designs, the Gaucho is gaining traction as an emerging designer brand to watch.

