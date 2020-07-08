Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lava Therapeutics Appoints Oncology and Hematology Expert Benjamin Winograd, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 08:03am EDT

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotech company pioneering bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers for cancer, today announced the appointment of Benjamin Winograd, M.D., Ph.D., as the company’s chief medical officer. Dr. Winograd is a seasoned drug development expert with significant experience leading oncology and hematology programs within the pharmaceutical industry. In this new role, Dr. Winograd will report to Steve Hurly, chief executive officer, in their U.S. office, and oversee strategic direction of clinical operations, translational medicine and regulatory affairs.

“We are very excited to welcome Benjamin as our CMO, as he brings a wealth of experience leading oncology drug development to the team,” said Mr. Hurly. “Benjamin’s impressive track record of advancing novel programs from early scientific research through clinical development and regulatory approvals will be instrumental as we approach clinical initiation with our most mature bispecific gamma-delta T cell engager program later this year.”

Dr. Winograd brings more than 35 years of experience within the pharmaceutical industry to Lava. He joins the company from Celgene, where he most recently served as the clinical research and development therapeutic area head for multiple myeloma and led landmark studies resulting in the registration of lenalidomide (Revlimid®) and pomalidamide (Pomalyst®/Imnovid®). Prior to that, he was instrumental in the early and late development, registration and launching of cancer therapeutics including paclitaxel (Taxol®), irinotecan (Camptosar®), exemestane (Aromasin®), epirubicin (ELLENCE®) and temozolomide (Temodar®). Dr. Winograd received his M.D. and Ph.D. from the Technical University of Munich, Germany, and began his career as part of the EORTC Cooperative Group at the VU University in Amsterdam.

“Lava’s approach to leveraging bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers has the potential to treat a broad range of cancer indications, while avoiding unwanted challenges seen with other immunotherapy approaches already in clinical use and in development. I look forward to collaborating with the experienced leadership team and esteemed advisors to advance this exciting science into clinical development and bring new therapeutic options to cancer patients,” said Dr. Winograd.

About Lava Therapeutics

Lava Therapeutics, B.V., is developing a proprietary bispecific antibody platform that engages gamma-delta T cells for the treatment of hematological and solid cancers. The company’s first-in-class immuno-oncology approach activates Vγ9Vδ2 T cells upon binding to membrane-expressed tumor targets. Lava was founded in 2016 based on intellectual property originating from the Amsterdam University Medical Center, and is backed by Lupus Ventures, Biox Biosciences, Versant Ventures, Gilde Healthcare and MRL Ventures Fund. The company has established a highly experienced antibody research and development team located in Utrecht, the Netherlands (headquarters) and Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.lavatherapeutics.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:15aWalgreens to Open Doctors' Offices at Its U.S. Stores
DJ
08:15aKinnevik participates in VillageMD's USD 275 million equity funding led by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
GL
08:14aNATIONAL GENERAL : Allstate acquires National General for $4 billion in cash
AQ
08:14aGEO Group Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
GL
08:14aSystematic Sampling at Novo's Egina Mining Lease Yields Positive ‘MAK' Gold Results
GL
08:11aFORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:09aWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : dives into primary care with clinic expansion
AQ
08:09aPER AARSLEFF A/S : Change in Aarsleff's Executive Management
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan is Neutral
2Nokia shares fall on concerns over potential loss of Verizon business
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Boohoo reviews British supply chain after factory report fallout
4TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
5MAN SE : MAN Truck & Bus Names Andreas Tostmann as Executive Board Chairman

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group