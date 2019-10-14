Law Firm of Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard Announces That California Sexual Abuse Victims Are Now Able to Sue for Their Harm

Starting January 1st, a three-year window opens for sexual abuse victims to sue as a result of newly signed legislation by Governor Newsom

The San Jose sexual abuse law firm of Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard is announcing that the signing of California Assembly Bill 218 by Governor Gavin Newsom opens the door to legal justice for thousands of California victims of childhood sexual abuse.

Starting January 1, 2020, the new bill allows sexual abuse victims the legal right to sue those institutions that enabled the sexual abuse by their predator. The law will allow for victims to pursue fair and just compensation for the lifelong harm that many institutions inflicted on innocent children.

“At long last California has recognized that when it comes to sexual abuse victims a different standard should apply due to unique characteristics in the form of dissociation, intimidation, shame and embarrassment. Our sincere gratitude goes out to our Governor and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez for making accommodations and ensuring a fair process for childhood sexual abuse victims,” attorney Robert Allard said.

AB 218 will also address the issue of cover-ups by churches, schools, sports organizations, and youth-serving groups. The bill will allow for recovery of up to triple damages from the defendant who covered up sexual assault of a prior sexual assault of a minor. The law is intended to have a dual-effect by compensating victims and acting as a deterrent for organizations that have a long history of covering up sexual abuse complaints.

“The reality is that many institutions covered up sexual abuse in order to avoid legal lawsuits,” Allard said. “They used the time limits imposed by the statute of limitations to deny victims compensation for their injuries.”

