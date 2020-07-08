Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Law Firm of Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard is Investigating Rape Allegations Against Mission College Special Needs Students

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard is nationally recognized for its representation of sexual misconduct victims.

The award-winning law firm of Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard is announcing that it is investigating rape claims against a former van driver for Mission College’s Disability Support Program & Services (DSPS). The driver, identified as Ray Ruiz, was recently arrested by the Santa Clara Police Department.

Reports indicate Ruiz is accused of raping a 25-year-old special needs Mission College student earlier this year. The cerebral palsy student is alleged to have the intelligence of a 13-year-old and uses a wheelchair. According to reports, the student revealed to her mother that Ruiz raped her on the Mission College campus in a bathroom near KJ’s Coffee shop.

The Mission College DSPS program, according to the West Valley-Mission Community College District is, “to support the college student with a disability to enter campus life, its programs and activities, both on campus and through distance education.”

“As attorneys representing sexual assault victims, we understand that special needs students are among the most vulnerable in our society,” attorney Mark Boskovich said. “We are committed to holding Mission College accountable for failing to protect at least one special needs student and possibly many more. We urge the parents of students sexually assaulted by Ruiz to contact our law firm and help us in our investigation. All calls and communications are confidential.”

Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard has a long record of defending victims of sexual misconduct. Over the years, the law firm has achieved national recognition for making the sport of swimming safer for children through its representation of numerous young athletes who were victims of sexual abuse by USA Swimming coaches.

The law firm of Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard works on a contingency basis, which means that clients do not pay anything unless the firm succeeds in collecting compensation for you.

About Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard
The law firm has received national recognition for the highest ethical standards and legal ability from the legal profession’s most prestigious rating service. More about Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard can be found at https://childmolestationattorneys.com

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:45aCHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:45aMODERNA : Completes Enrollment of Phase 2 Study of its mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
BU
09:44aNew Apparel Company Helps Smaller-Busted Women Go Braless, A Trend Gaining Steam as Many Work from Home
GL
09:43aMCAFEE : Named 2020 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer' for Both Enterprise DLP and SIEM Solutions Report
BU
09:40aGUNGNIR RESOURCES INC. : Gungnir Samples 4.64% Nickel Over 0.65 metres at Lappvattnet
EQ
09:39aHISCOX : Business interruption is big unknown for insurers, says Bank of England
RE
09:39aUNILEVER NV : Gets a Sell rating from Morgan Stanley
MD
09:39aLOREAL : Morgan Stanley keeps a Sell rating
MD
09:39aFLAGSTAR BANCORP : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan is Neutral
2Nokia shares fall on concerns over potential loss of Verizon business
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Boohoo reviews British supply chain after factory report fallout
4MAN SE : MAN Truck & Bus Names Andreas Tostmann as Executive Board Chairman
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Credit Suisse aims for 100% of securities venture in China growth plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group