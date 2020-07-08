Law Firm of Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard is Investigating Rape Allegations Against Mission College Special Needs Students

Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard is nationally recognized for its representation of sexual misconduct victims.

The award-winning law firm of Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard is announcing that it is investigating rape claims against a former van driver for Mission College’s Disability Support Program & Services (DSPS). The driver, identified as Ray Ruiz, was recently arrested by the Santa Clara Police Department.

Reports indicate Ruiz is accused of raping a 25-year-old special needs Mission College student earlier this year. The cerebral palsy student is alleged to have the intelligence of a 13-year-old and uses a wheelchair. According to reports, the student revealed to her mother that Ruiz raped her on the Mission College campus in a bathroom near KJ’s Coffee shop.

The Mission College DSPS program, according to the West Valley-Mission Community College District is, “to support the college student with a disability to enter campus life, its programs and activities, both on campus and through distance education.”

“As attorneys representing sexual assault victims, we understand that special needs students are among the most vulnerable in our society,” attorney Mark Boskovich said. “We are committed to holding Mission College accountable for failing to protect at least one special needs student and possibly many more. We urge the parents of students sexually assaulted by Ruiz to contact our law firm and help us in our investigation. All calls and communications are confidential.”

Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard has a long record of defending victims of sexual misconduct. Over the years, the law firm has achieved national recognition for making the sport of swimming safer for children through its representation of numerous young athletes who were victims of sexual abuse by USA Swimming coaches.

The law firm of Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard works on a contingency basis, which means that clients do not pay anything unless the firm succeeds in collecting compensation for you.

About Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard

The law firm has received national recognition for the highest ethical standards and legal ability from the legal profession’s most prestigious rating service. More about Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard can be found at https://childmolestationattorneys.com

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200708005563/en/