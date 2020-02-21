Law Firm of Estey & Bomberger Is Investigating Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Former University of Michigan Athletic Department Team Physician, Dr. Robert E. Anderson

Estey & Bomberger also represents sexual misconduct victims of Ohio State's Team Physician Dr. Richard Strauss.

The award-winning law firm of Estey & Bomberger is announcing that it is investigating sexual misconduct claims against former University of Michigan Athletic Department Team Physician and University Health Service Director, Dr. Robert E. Anderson.

Reports indicate that the University of Michigan received a sexual abuse allegation against Dr. Anderson in July of 2018, but waited until this week to make the complaint public as a result of a media inquiry. University of Michigan officials also announced that they had received reports of "sexual misconduct and unnecessary medical exams" from former patients going back to the 1970s.

"As attorneys representing many of the Ohio State victims of Dr. Richard Strauss, we understand that Universities place reputation before the well-being of students," attorney Stephen Estey said. "We are committed to learning what the University of Michigan knew about Dr. Anderson, and what it did or did not do to protect students."

Estey & Bomberger has a long record of defending victims of sexual misconduct, including sexual assault and rape victims. The law firm currently represents more than 100 victims of sexual assault by Uber and Lyft drivers along with sexual abuse victims of the United States Olympic Committee and USA Tae Kwon Do.

"The University has hired an outside law firm to conduct an investigation," said attorney Michael Bomberger. "Call us before you call the University-hired law firm. We can help ensure that your identity is protected and that your testimony is accurately summarized in the final report."

The law firm of Estey & Bomberger works on a contingency basis, which means that clients do not pay anything unless the firm succeeds in collecting compensation for you.

If you were violated by the University of Michigan Athletic Department Team Physician and University Health Service Director, Dr. Robert Anderson, contact the law firm of Estey & Bomberger for a free and confidential consultation to protect your rights.

