Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (BKHYY) on Behalf of Investors

05/01/2020 | 01:53pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Bank Hapoalim B.M. ("Hapoalim" or the "Company") (OTC: BHKYY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 7, 2019, Hapoalim issued a press release announcing that the bank was increasing its provision “in relation to the exposure stemming from the investigations of the U.S. authorities, by approximately USD 246 million” for an aggregate total provision of $611 million.

On this news, the price of the Company’s American depositary receipts (“ADR”) fell $1.09 per ADR, or over 3%, to close at $33.16 per ADR on March 11, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on April 30, 2020, the United States Department of Justice announced that the Company “agreed to pay approximately $874.27 million” as part of its deferred prosecution agreement for criminal misconduct.

On this news, Hapoalim’s ADR price fell during intraday trading.

If you purchased Hapoalim ADR’s, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
