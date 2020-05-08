Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of CytoDyn Inc. (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”) (OTC: CYDY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 27, 2020, CytoDyn issued a press release indicating it had submitted a "Biologics License Application ('BLA') to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Leronlimab as a combination therapy with HAART for highly treatment experienced HIV patients."

Then, on May 7, 2020, CytoDyn announced that its BLA for Leronlimab "will be considered completed after the clinical datasets are submitted on May 11, 2020."

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as $0.225, or more than 7%, during intraday trading on May 8, 2020.

If you purchased CytoDyn securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005453/en/