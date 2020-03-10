Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of NMC Health Plc (NMHLY) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf NMC Health Plc ("NMC" or "the Company") (OTC: NMHLY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 17, 2019, Muddy Waters Capital issued a report stating that there are "serious doubts about the company’s financial statements, including its asset values, cash balance, reported profits, and reported debt levels."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $11.68, or over 33%, to close at $23.00 per share on December 17, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then on February 24, 2020, it was announced that the former CEO, Joint Chairman of the Board, and founder of NMC, B.R. Shetty, "had pledged 7 million of the company’s shares as security for debt" to Goldman Sachs and that he held a significantly smaller interest in the Company than previously stated.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell another $0.66 per share, or over 5%, to close at $10.81 per share on February 24, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased NMC securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

