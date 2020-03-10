Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of NMC Health Plc (NMHLY) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 08:35pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf NMC Health Plc ("NMC" or "the Company") (OTC: NMHLY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 17, 2019, Muddy Waters Capital issued a report stating that there are "serious doubts about the company’s financial statements, including its asset values, cash balance, reported profits, and reported debt levels."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $11.68, or over 33%, to close at $23.00 per share on December 17, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then on February 24, 2020, it was announced that the former CEO, Joint Chairman of the Board, and founder of NMC, B.R. Shetty, "had pledged 7 million of the company’s shares as security for debt" to Goldman Sachs and that he held a significantly smaller interest in the Company than previously stated.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell another $0.66 per share, or over 5%, to close at $10.81 per share on February 24, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased NMC securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:55pKOREAN AIR LINES : Air freight rates skyrocket amid passenger flight cuts, Chinese factory restarts
RE
09:55pWASHINGTON COUNTY : Spring planting underway!
PU
09:48pUPDATE -- Fibersym® RW and FiberRite® RW Dietary Fibers Receive Low FODMAP Certification from Monash University
GL
09:45pAVZ MINERALS : Yibin Tianyi $14.1M Placement Update
PU
09:41pSEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY : Reduces 2020 Capital Investment Plan in Response to Challenging Global Energy Prices
BU
09:40pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :result of prc court hearing
PU
09:40pTELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Material fact - Start of discussions for the potential acquisition of Oi Móvel
PU
09:40pMAINFREIGHT : Air & Ocean Service Announcement | Coronavirus COVID-19 Update
PU
09:35pTÜV RHEINLAND : Awards the First Vegan Certification to Primark
BU
09:32pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Investors
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : Canada government to help provinces fight coronavirus outbreak
2PAREX RESOURCES INC. : PAREX RESOURCES : Announces 2019 Full Year Results and Provides Price Sensitivity to 20..
3INSIDEPACKET : extends SONiC use cases, enabling new edge-cloud network services
4Mobile Apps Market | Penetration of Smartphones to Boost Growth | Technavio
5HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of Remuneration C..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group