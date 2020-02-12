Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (NEXCF) on Behalf of Investors

02/12/2020 | 04:31pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (“NexTech” or the “Company”) (OTC: NEXCF) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 10, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that NexTech "engaged in a paid promotion spree, pumping its stock through at least 8 promotion outlets" and that many of its customers "were either entirely unaware that they had a relationship with the company or had never actually implemented the product."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.36, or nearly 22%, to close at $1.29 per share on February 10, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you purchased NexTech securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
