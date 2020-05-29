Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) on Behalf of Investors

05/29/2020 | 02:47pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of United States Oil Fund, LP ("USO" or the "Company") (NYSE: USO) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 29, 2020, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission had opened probes into the United States Oil Fund, LP. According to the article, the probes concerned issues including "whether shareholders were adequately informed that the ETF’s value wouldn’t necessarily move in tandem with the spot price of oil and the fund’s recent decision to purchase crude contracts that expire further out in the future."

The Company's stock has lost 75% of its value in the two months ended April 30.

If you purchased USO securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
