Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Amdocs Limited Investors (DOX)

03/25/2019

BENSALEM, Pa., March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Amdocs Limited investors (“Amdocs” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOX) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 23, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report alleging that Amdocs “engineered superficial top and bottom-line growth” through “opaque M&A, aggressive percentage-of-completion accounting, software cost capitalization, and repeated one-off net tax benefits.” On this news, shares of Amdocs fell $5.41, or nearly 9%, to close at $55.06 on January 23, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Amdocs securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


