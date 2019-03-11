Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Investors (CVU)

BENSALEM, Pa., March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. investors (“CPI” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU ) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



On February 8, 2019, CPI announced that its previously issued financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 should no longer be relied upon due to an error related to the Company’s billing process which caused an overstatement of revenue.

On this news, CPI’s share price fell 8.5% to close at $6.34 per share on February 8, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased CPI securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

