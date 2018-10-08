Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Charter Communications Inc. Investors (CHTR)

10/08/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Charter Communications Inc. (“Charter” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHTR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible breaches of fiduciary duty and/or violations of law.

If you purchased Charter securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
