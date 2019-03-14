Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors

03/14/2019

BENSALEM, Pa., March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. investors (“Conagra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CAG) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 20, 2018, the Company disclosed disappointing financial results for 2Q 2019, including net sales for its recently-acquired Pinnacle segment that were “below expectations due to weak performance across a range of significant brands,” which resulted in much negative scrutiny by analysts, questioning whether Conagra had performed proper due diligence in the transaction. On this news, shares of Conagra fell $2.13 or nearly 9%, to close at 22.15 on December 21, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Conagra securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
