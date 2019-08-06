Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Investors (CURLF)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”) (OTC: CURLF) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 22, 2019, the Company received a warning letter from the FDA, which revealed that the Company was selling unapproved new and misbranded drugs for both human and animal consumption, as well as marketing CBD products improperly as dietary supplements.

On this news, shares of Curaleaf fell $0.58 per share, or over 7%, to close at $7.40 on July 23, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Curaleaf securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

