Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of DBV Technologies S.A. Investors (DBVT)

01/10/2019 | 07:41pm EST

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of DBV Technologies S.A. investors (“DBV Technologies” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBVT) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 19, 2018, DBV Technologies revealed that following discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Viaskin Peanut in children four to eleven years of age has been voluntarily withdrawn.  The Company stated, "although the agency did not reference any medical or clinical questions with the submission of Viaskin Peanut, the FDA did communicate that the level of detail with regards to data on manufacturing and quality controls was insufficient in the BLA." On this news shares of  DBV Technologies fell $8.39, or nearly 60%, to close at $5.76 on December 20, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased DBV Technologies, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
