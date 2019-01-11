Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Danske Bank Investors (DNKEY)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 08:23pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Danske Bank (“Danske” or the “Company”) (OTC: DNKEY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 24, 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice, Treasury Department, and the SEC, are investigating Danske’s small Estonian branch for allegedly processing nearly $234 billion from 2007 through 2015 from foreign countries, and that the Company’s CEO had resigned. The Wall Street Journal also claimed that Danske’s management was informed that the Estonian branch could not isolate the issue and “therefore acts against [anti-money-laundering] legislator principles.” On this news, Danske ADRs and U.S. bonds’ value fell, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Danske securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:14pSKYWORTH : Wins 4 Awards at CES 2019
BU
09:10pVietnam start-up Bamboo Airways to launch first commercial flight January 16
RE
09:05pANNOUNCEMENT : Gain from capital redemption of one of our investment companies
AQ
09:05pMANCHESTER UNITED : ‘Lads, it's Tottenham'
AQ
09:05pANNOUNCEMENT : Resignation of Board Member
AQ
09:05pAL KAMIL POWER : Initial Unaudited Financials for year 2018
AQ
09:04pTHAT'S NO MIRAGE : NVIDIA and Partners Make Self-Driving Dreams a Reality in Las Vegas Desert
PU
09:03pAPPLE : demanded $1 billion for chance to win iPhone - Qualcomm CEO
RE
08:33pThe National Ovarian Cancer Coalition names Melissa Aucoin Chief Executive Officer
GL
08:32pNorthland Power Announces Dates for Its Fourth Quarter and Year End December 31, 2018 Financial Results Release and Details of Investor Call
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : China chief Jose Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe
2FLYBE GROUP PLC : FLYBE : Stobart's former CEO buys 10 percent stake in Flybe - Sky News
3U.S. to seek comprehensive agriculture access in EU trade talks
4SOGOU INC : SOGOU : Named "Global AI Industry Top Brand of the Year" by IDG
5ACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION : ACERUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Reporting of Anticipated Shortage of E..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.